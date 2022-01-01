Menu

Jessica PILON

Paris

- Internal communications; online communications and social networking - - Implement internal communications plans, develop content and communications tools (written, audiovisual and electronic material)
- Event organization - - Define and organize company’s presence at trade fairs in France and abroad
- Computer and foreign languages skills -- Fluent in English, advanced use of Photoshop, MS Word, PowerPoint and MS Excel.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Veolia environnement - Event Communications Manager

    Paris 2012 - maintenant - Organizing corporate events for Veolia’s entities and international clients (more than 150 events a year from 10 to 500 attendants)
    - Managing the weekly e-newsletter for Veolia’s Campus network
    - Contributing to various communications tools (Veolia’s Campus promotional film, client emailing…)
    - Managing clients and employees surveys

  • SEGULA Technologies - Internal and event communications Officer

    Nanterre 2008 - 2012 Internal Communications

    - Launched and managed a quarterly internal magazine (16 pages both in French and English)
    - Managed the employee monthly e-newsletter (created and designed the layout, managed an editorial committee, wrote articles and secured approvals…)
    - Managed and edited the intranet of the group (in French, English and Spanish)
    - Drafted various communications tools (welcome booklets, videos)
    - Managed internal events (kick-off, employee plenary sessions, management breakfast sessions, incentives, management road shows in various countries and subsidiaries)

    Event/External Communications

    - Managed and edited the websites of the group (21 countries) and the social networks (LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook)
    - Organized the company presence at trade fairs in France and abroad (Paris Motor Show, International Paris Air Show Le Bourget, Rehacare Germany)
    - From 2011: Acted as support to press relations (wrote biographies, managed photo shoots, wrote first draft of press releases, managed some incoming journalist requests)

  • Top Technology - Communications assistant

    2007 - 2008 - Contributed to the editing of the website and the creation of the brochure

Formations

