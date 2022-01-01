Menu

Jessica REYFISH

PARIS

Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Analyst
Fashion
Web
Social Media
Online
Marketing
EBusiness

Entreprises

  • Mochico - Ecommerce Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • APP Group (Mackage/Soia & Kyo) - Online Marketing Coordinator

    2011 - 2012

  • Luxe Corp - Marketing/Communications

    2009 - 2009 • Organization of Luxe Corp’s annual e-business seminar: creation of the marketing plan, direct sales calls, selection of speakers
    • Management of external communication: contribution to newsletter, creation of communication plan for the release of the book Luxury Online, correspondence with Public Relations directors
    • Business Development : commercial propositions, negotiation of Luxe Corp’s participation in luxury industry conferences
    • Carried out market studies

  • Mimeo.com - Marketing Analyst

    2006 - 2008 • Tracked marketing campaign performance and improved investment allocation
    • Prepared annual budgets and revised quarterly budgets
    • Forecasted revenue for individual campaigns
    • Segmented client database and proposed targeted promotional offers
    • Adapted Salesforce.com tool to assist the sales force and to track client accounts
    • Collaborated with sales and finance departments
    • Established and maintained relationship with direct marketing service provider
    • Participated in event preparation, such as industry conferences

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

  • ESSEC Formation Continue (6 semaines)

    Cergy Pontoise 2008 - 2010 LVMH Chair in Luxury Brand Management

  • New York University NYU (New York)

    New York 2004 - 2007 Economics

