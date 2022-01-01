Jessica VIGNOLES

Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
Tennis
Microsoft Excel
Corporate finance
Visual Basic for Applications
Modélisation financière
Entreprises
Finance 3.1
- Financial Modeling Consultant
2014 - maintenantFinance 3.1 is a company specialized in financial modeling.
Capitalizing on a double expertise both financial and technical, Finance 3.1 develops financial models in Excel: business plans, valuation models, reporting tools…
Its expertise is recognized by demanding clients: blue chip companies and private equity firms.
NYSE Euronext
- ECM/DCM Analyst
Paris2013 - 2014
Cartier Joaillerie International
- Project manager
Paris2012 - 2012Actively participated and managed master data projects to optimize the jewelry creation process and development
Posterscope Contact France
- Project manager
2011 - 2011• Managed all operations of street-marketing
• Recruited, trained and managed the distributors / broadcasters
• Drafted a handling’s guide of the ERP of the company
Blend66 Sydney (Australie)
- Waitress
2010 - 2010
Forum Organisation
- Responsable Evènements Privilèges
2009 - 2011Responsible of a team of 3 people
• Organized the 1st Engineering Career and Job fair in France, "Forum Rhône-Alpes"
• Organized a JP Morgan &Chase workshop
• Opened the career fair to the SME
Cassia Contract Manufacturing, Fabrication et Distribution de Parfums, Londres (Angleterre)
- Worker
2008 - 2008
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise2012 - 2013Advanced Master’s Degree in Financial Techniques - Ranked #2 worldwide by FT2012