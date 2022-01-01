Menu

Jessica VIGNOLES

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Génie industriel
Tennis
Microsoft Excel
Corporate finance
Visual Basic for Applications
Modélisation financière

Entreprises

  • Finance 3.1 - Financial Modeling Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Finance 3.1 is a company specialized in financial modeling.
    Capitalizing on a double expertise both financial and technical, Finance 3.1 develops financial models in Excel: business plans, valuation models, reporting tools…
    Its expertise is recognized by demanding clients: blue chip companies and private equity firms.

  • NYSE Euronext - ECM/DCM Analyst

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Cartier Joaillerie International - Project manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Actively participated and managed master data projects to optimize the jewelry creation process and development

  • Posterscope Contact France - Project manager

    2011 - 2011 • Managed all operations of street-marketing
    • Recruited, trained and managed the distributors / broadcasters
    • Drafted a handling’s guide of the ERP of the company

  • Blend66 Sydney (Australie) - Waitress

    2010 - 2010

  • Forum Organisation - Responsable Evènements Privilèges

    2009 - 2011 Responsible of a team of 3 people
    • Organized the 1st Engineering Career and Job fair in France, "Forum Rhône-Alpes"
    • Organized a JP Morgan &Chase workshop
    • Opened the career fair to the SME

  • Cassia Contract Manufacturing, Fabrication et Distribution de Parfums, Londres (Angleterre) - Worker

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2012 - 2013 Advanced Master’s Degree in Financial Techniques - Ranked #2 worldwide by FT2012

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Lyon 2007 - 2012 Master’s degree in General Engineering, Specialized in Industrial Engineering

  • Lycée Vincent D'Indy

    Privas 2004 - 2007 French Baccalauréate in Science specialized in Mathematics obtained with Honours

