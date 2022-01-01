Menu

Jessica WOLF

Tremblay-en-France

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes

En résumé

More than 12 years of experience in webmarketing & e-commerce for B2B retailers
Combine user experience and data to improve performances and customer journey
Proven experience of working with multiple stakeholders driving forward the best outcome for the customer.
Proven experience in project management
Proven experience in European coordination
Capacity to prioritize and work across multiple projects
Experience in agile project methodology, certified Product Owner
Experience in traffic management: SEA, SEO…

Mes compétences :
E-marketing
Gestion de projets
Ecommerce
Webmarketing
Communication on line
International
Google adwords
Search engine marketing

Entreprises

  • Raja - Digital Optimisation Manager

    Tremblay-en-France 2018 - maintenant Drive improvements in the performance of Raja Group e-commerce websites:
    - Manage CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) strategy, personalization of customer experience, and e-commerce tools (searchandising, recommendation of products, cart abandonment, customer satisfaction, chat…)
    - Analyze the performance of the site through different user paths to identify opportunities and make recommendations for optimization
    - Favor pragmatic actions oriented towards results and ROI
    - Work closely with the scrum team and other Raja’s department
    - Oversee the deployment of functionalities on the European e-commerce platforms
    - Be part of an e-commerce technology watch approach
    - Manage a team of 5 people


    Scope : desktop & mobile websites, 16 countries, 13 languages, 8 currencies

  • RAJA - RESPONSABLE MARKETING COORDINATION WEB GROUP

    Tremblay-en-France 2014 - 2018 Raja : N°1 Européen de l’emballage pour les professionnels, 17 filiales et 15 pays.
    http://www.raja-group.com
    http://www.raja.fr

    - Coordination, définition et mise en œuvre des plans d’action Internet du groupe en relation avec le plan multicanal: animation des sites web, opérations de fidélisation, suivi des campagnes d’acquisition, ainsi que participation à l’ajout et au développement de nouvelles fonctionnalités, refontes de pages, A/B tests…

    - Analyses de toutes les actions réalisées (KPIs de trafic, business, rentabilité). Suivi des statistiques de conversion sur le web (CA, commandes, nouveau clients…)

    - Echanges et partages de "best practices" web avec tout le groupe

    - Participation au lancement de nouvelles filiales

    - Encadrement d'une chef de projet marketing web

    - Organisation des formations des nouveaux arrivants web dans le groupe

    - Benchmark et veille permanente sur le web

  • RAJA - CHEF DE PROJET MARKETING ONLINE GROUP

    Tremblay-en-France 2008 - 2013 - Coordination des plans d’action Internet marketing des filiales (fidélisation & acquisition), la production (newsletters, pages, bannières…) réalisée par les webmasters. Gestion des priorités du planning du plan de production
    - Acquisition : mise en place et gestion des campagnes de search marketing (liens sponsorisés, référencement naturel
    - Reporting & tracking : mise en place des tableaux de bord par pays et pour le groupe, suivi des statistiques de conversions sur tous les sites.
    - Encadrement d’un alternant

  • Inmac wstore - CHARGEE DE MARKETING ET COMMUNICATION ON-LINE

    Roissy-en-France 2006 - 2007 Distribution de produits et services informatiques aux entreprises.

    - Gestion des campagnes e-marketing : newsletters/emailings sur les bases clients et prospects ; e-catalogues interactifs, campagnes de marketing viral ; suivi de la relation avec les régies

    - Responsable du web-marketing : référencement naturel et liens sponsorisés, annuaires et comparateurs de prix...

    - Annimation du site internet www.inmac-wstore.com, et création de mini-sites

    - Analyse, reporting et gestion du budget

    - Veille marketing

    - Coordination et gestion des prestataires (internes & externes)

  • AXA Assurances - Assistante Agent d'Assurance

    Nanterre 2004 - 2006

  • VENISE - CHEF DE PUBLICITE

    2003 - 2004 AGENCE CONSEIL EN COMMUNICATION, PARIS & MONTPELLIER

  • DELL COMPUTER - ASSISTANTE MARKETING DIRECT

    MONTPELLIER 2002 - 2002 DELL COMPUTER, 1er constructeur mondial de micro-ordinateurs, MONTPELLIER

Formations