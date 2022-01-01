Jessica WOLF

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes
More than 12 years of experience in webmarketing & e-commerce for B2B retailers
Combine user experience and data to improve performances and customer journey
Proven experience of working with multiple stakeholders driving forward the best outcome for the customer.
Proven experience in project management
Proven experience in European coordination
Capacity to prioritize and work across multiple projects
Experience in agile project methodology, certified Product Owner
Experience in traffic management: SEA, SEO…
Mes compétences :
E-marketing
Gestion de projets
Ecommerce
Webmarketing
Communication on line
International
Google adwords
Search engine marketing