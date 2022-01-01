Menu

Jessie FAUVEAU

LE CHEYLARD

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CHOMARAT TEXTILES INDUSTRIES - Chef de projet Industrialisation plastique automobile

    2013 - maintenant

  • CHOMARAT - Responsable projets Innovations Textile

    Le Cheylard 2010 - 2013

  • CHOMARAT - Chef de projet industrialisation

    Le Cheylard 2008 - 2010 Chef de projet dans le secteur de la maroquinerie.

    Responsable de projet industriel en enduction.

  • Décathlon - Apprentie en R&D

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2005 - 2008

Formations

