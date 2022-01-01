Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Jessie FAUVEAU
Jessie FAUVEAU
LE CHEYLARD
En résumé
Entreprises
CHOMARAT TEXTILES INDUSTRIES
- Chef de projet Industrialisation plastique automobile
2013 - maintenant
CHOMARAT
- Responsable projets Innovations Textile
Le Cheylard
2010 - 2013
CHOMARAT
- Chef de projet industrialisation
Le Cheylard
2008 - 2010
Chef de projet dans le secteur de la maroquinerie.
Responsable de projet industriel en enduction.
Décathlon
- Apprentie en R&D
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2005 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Arts Industrie Textile
Roubaix
2005 - 2008
Textile
Formation par apprentissage
Réseau
Aiensait ASSOCIATION DES INGÉNIEURS ENSAIT
Angélique GIRARD
Baldacchino DIDIER
Céline CORNAC DELCROS
Frédéric JENNY
Guillaume DUPORT
Karim CHIGRI
Ludmilla BAUVIN - WILCZYNSKI
Matthieu GINESTET
Pascal WEBER