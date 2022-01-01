Jessy ARRACHART

Après 8 ans d'expériences dans le commerce dont 3 années en tant que commerciale, j'ai évolué dqns le dans le support d'application il y a maintenant 4 ans tout en combinant notions techniques (SQL, Server) et support.



Actuellement en pleine création d'une équipe de Support Analysts, j'évolue doucement vers la création/implementation de process, documentation et présentations de projets tout en aidant au mieux mes utilisateurs.



Viadéo c'est aussi pour moi, un moyen d'élargir mes connaissances professionnelles.

Passionnée de musique c'est également l'occasion de me remettre sur le chemin de la chanson...



Mes compétences :

Assistant manager

Chant

Chef de produit

Chef de projet

Commercial

Coordination

Informatique

Manager

Microsoft CRM

Musique

Paramétrage

Vente

Gestion de projet

Internet

Microsoft SQL Server

Management

Logiciel CRM

Microsoft Office

Analyse des besoins

Gestion d'équipe

Gestion des connaissances

SQL