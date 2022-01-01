Jessy ARRACHART

-
Brown Thomas
- Technical Support Analyst
2015 - maintenant
-
Storyful
- Support Agent
2014 - 2015
• Provide daily functional support to the internal users and clients (solving of issues related to the website, answer to users request, Client login creation, Storyful login set up, etc…) for many countries around the world.
o These software include: Google apps, Intercom, Redmine, Asana, Zendesk, RelateIQ, Heap Analytics and internal admin website created by Storyful team.
• Manage the relation between the editorial team/clients and Tech team regarding issue reported, where necessary
• Provide guidance to the end users, using best practices
• Collaboration in creation, improvement and implementation of new processes for support team
• Collaboration in writing and updating technical or user documentations on the Storyful Intranet.
-
Smartbox Group
- Senior Business Support Administrator
COURBEVOIE
2012 - 2014
• Provide daily functional support to the internal users (solving of issues related to the tools, answer to users request, etc…) for many countries around the world.
o These tools include: Selligent CRM, Iresa (online booking tool for hotels), Matis (Partner Content - PRM tool), Kayako ticketing tool and Salesforce
• Manage the relation between the tool provider and Smartbox in terms of the technical issue/resolutions, where necessary
• Organisation of releases and testing for evolutions or bug fixes with the tool provider, the application owner and the users
• Provide guidance to the end users, using best practices
• Development and delivery of refresher training
• Conduct training needs analysis with internal customers
• Delivery of training (onsite)
• Ensure effective communication to the end users (newsletter, wiki-website, newsflash) on a regular or ad hoc basis (downtime).
• SQL queries to update and exports data from the tools
• Monitor the user satisfaction
• Creation and implementation of new process to decrease the number of tickets (Super user training, reminder communication…)
• Writing and updating technical or user documentations for the knowledgebase
• Monitoring the unassigned tickets queue for all the departments.
• Administration of the ticketing tool (creation of queues and sub-queues, managing users and staff accounts…)
-
Smartbox / Smart&Co
- Responsable d'équipe (5 a 7 personne)
Courbevoie
2011 - 2011
As part of a temporary recruitment team:
• Daily and weekly reporting (project advancement, quality of the task done…)
• Planning organisation (SLA review, dispatch of task depending on each one speed work)
• Training on the applications and processes,
• Objective implementation and monitoring,
• HR monitoring (validation of hours, team motivation…)
-
Smart&Co
- Data Coordinatrice
Courbevoie
2010 - 2012
Saisie de données sur une CRM, paramétrage de la plateforme de réservation,
vérification de la cohérence des donnée• Partners setting on the booking tool (I-Resa) and the database (Selligent CRM),
• Checking data consistency linked to other production systems,
• Cleaning tools (removing duplicates, bug fixes),
• Provide training on site against the process and the CRM tool,
• Interaction with various departments to validate the data
• Commissions setting and reporting on an Excel file to integration into the ERP.s avec les autres systèmes de production graphique...
-
Smart&Co
- Assistante Chef de Produit
Courbevoie
2008 - 2010
SmartBox (Service développement des Partenariats) : Recherche et Prospection téléphonique de nouveaux partenaires, négociation du contrat de partenariat, récupération des éléments (montage du dossier : photos, contrats…)
-
Cortix
- Attachée commerciale en B to B
MERIGNAC
2007 - 2008
prospection et prise de rendez-vous par téléphone, sur le terrain, vente en première visite, montage du dossier et du projet site web (durée du RDV : entre 1h et 4h).
-
FFE (régie publicitaire) Paris
- Commerciale sédentaire B to B / chef de publicité
2007 - 2007
Commercialisation par téléphone d’espaces publicitaires dans des revues, des supports professionnels et annuaires de Grandes Ecoles.
-
FitnessFirst (club de remise en forme)
- Consultante vente / commerciale
2006 - 2007
création de sa base d’appel, prospection en direct, Prise de rendez-vous par téléphone, Analyse des besoins, Présentation du club, Conclusion et Suivi du client.
-
Hennes et Mauritz (H&M)
- Vendeuse Polyvalente
2004 - 2006
Encaissements, Comptage de caisses, Mise en rayon, Mise en avant des nouveaux produits et changements de structures selon quantités, Conseil clientèle, Accueil téléphonique, Formation des nouveaux arrivants, réassort des stocks.