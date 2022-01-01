Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessy MIONE
Ajouter
Jessy MIONE
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institut Sainte Thérèse
- Professeur
2019 - maintenant
Coral Guardian
- Chargée de Relation Presse
2014 - maintenant
CONVERS TELEMARKETING
- Téléconseillere
NICE
2011 - 2015
Formations
Université Sophia Antipolis (Nice)
Nice
2013 - 2014
Master 2 Communication Ecocitoyenne Patrimoine Developpement Durable
Réseau
Cécile MIGLIORE
Dorice ARIANE
Eloïse VANDERLINDEN
Florence KOSHIGAN
Jocelyne DELHEZ
Manon SANTERAMO
Marianne PETIT
Michel PROSPERI
Pierre BANNWARTH
Sarah MOSNIER