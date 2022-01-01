Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessy PETRUCCI
Ajouter
Jessy PETRUCCI
Mouscron
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Factory Studio
- Photographe
Mouscron
maintenant
Formations
Haute Ecole Libre De Bruxelles Ilya Prigogine - Helb (Forest)
Forest
2007 - 2010
Photographie
Réseau
Dominique DESCHACHT
Hélène MATHYS