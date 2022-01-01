Menu

Jf LAINÉ

BIARRITZ

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Biarritz

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pharmacie Kennedy-SNC Lainé-Soury- à Biarritz 64200 - Gérant associé

    2008 - maintenant

  • Pharmacie BAB2-SNC Lainé-Soury-à Anglet 64600 - Gérant associé

    2003 - 2007

  • Pharmacie Lainé-Soury-à Marennes 17320 - Gérant associé

    1994 - 2002

  • Pharmacie Lainé- à Port-Sainte-Foy 33220 - Gérant associé

    1988 - 1993

  • Pharmacie du CCR Créteil Soleil-de Mr Lévy Gilbert - Pharmacien assistant

    1986 - 1988

  • Pharmacie CC Euromarché - à Athis-Mons 91200 - Pharmacien assistant

    1985 - 1986

  • Pharmacie Veyret -à Villeneuve-St-Georges 94190 - Stagiaire puis assistant

    1984 - 1985

Formations

Réseau