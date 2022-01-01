Retail
Jf LAINÉ
Jf LAINÉ
BIARRITZ
Entreprises
Pharmacie Kennedy-SNC Lainé-Soury- à Biarritz 64200
- Gérant associé
2008 - maintenant
Pharmacie BAB2-SNC Lainé-Soury-à Anglet 64600
- Gérant associé
2003 - 2007
Pharmacie Lainé-Soury-à Marennes 17320
- Gérant associé
1994 - 2002
Pharmacie Lainé- à Port-Sainte-Foy 33220
- Gérant associé
1988 - 1993
Pharmacie du CCR Créteil Soleil-de Mr Lévy Gilbert
- Pharmacien assistant
1986 - 1988
Pharmacie CC Euromarché - à Athis-Mons 91200
- Pharmacien assistant
1985 - 1986
Pharmacie Veyret -à Villeneuve-St-Georges 94190
- Stagiaire puis assistant
1984 - 1985
Formations
Faculté De Pharmacie ChâtenayMalabry (ParisXI)
Chatenay Malabry
1978 - 1984
de Docteur en Pharmacie le 5 Juillet 1985
officine
Réseau
Gilbert TON