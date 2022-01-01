Jfrancois BOUTIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
KEY CONTRIBUTIONS
Track record of success in Management & Turnaround of International Businesses owing to:
• ability to conceive global strategies and execute locally,
• superior leadership, operational excellence in different capacities,
• utmost integrity, driving Operations & Brands under complex & sensitive business situations
INDUSTRIES
• Premium & Luxury Goods or Services
• exposed to both BtoB and BtoBtoC industries
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE / GENERAL MANAGEMENT
• fulfilled International President, VP and GM roles, in growth phase and under tight turnaround constraints
• profitably managed and developed Operations and Brands in Europe, USA and Asia, with full P/L + cash to cash responsibilities
Mes compétences :
Leveraged Buyout
Wide Strategic Management
Takeovers
Operational management
Fulfilled several crisis management
Distribution Centres
Audit