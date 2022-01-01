Menu

Jfrancois BOUTIN

PARIS

En résumé

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS
Track record of success in Management & Turnaround of International Businesses owing to:
• ability to conceive global strategies and execute locally,
• superior leadership, operational excellence in different capacities,
• utmost integrity, driving Operations & Brands under complex & sensitive business situations

INDUSTRIES
• Premium & Luxury Goods or Services
• exposed to both BtoB and BtoBtoC industries

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE / GENERAL MANAGEMENT
• fulfilled International President, VP and GM roles, in growth phase and under tight turnaround constraints
• profitably managed and developed Operations and Brands in Europe, USA and Asia, with full P/L + cash to cash responsibilities

Mes compétences :
Leveraged Buyout
Wide Strategic Management
Takeovers
Operational management
Fulfilled several crisis management
Distribution Centres
Audit

Entreprises

  • ABEL AUTO - TURTLE WAX - General Manager - Turnaround

    2014 - maintenant formulation and execution of growth strategies, owing to a hands-on
    Strategic & Business Development Consultants - Europe SMEs multi-cultural approach.

  • John Harvard Academy - Managing Director Europe

    2013 - maintenant

  • M&A Consulting - Conseil

    2012 - 2012 ° Business Dev + M&A Consulting for Swiss/French/Italian SMEs From 2012 ° Wide Strategic & Operational management experience, along with

  • JP Rossignol Advisory - Repreneur

    2009 - 2011 ° Initiated SMEs LMBI takeovers, with JP Rossignol Advisory 2009 - 2011 entrepreneurial initiatives (LBO / LMBI).

  • Balmoral LLP - Repreneur LBO

    2008 - 2009 ° Initiated a $60m LBO, with Balmoral LLP and Crédit Suisse. 2008 - 2009 ° Upmost integrity, in charge of several overseas operations, Brands

  • LMBI - Conseil en Rapprochement et Développement

    2008 - maintenant

  • Scubapro Uwatec (Johnson) - Co Président

    2003 - 2008

  • Scubapro-UWatec (Johnson) - Co-President

    2003 - 2008 SCUBAPRO - UWATEC / SC JOHNSON 2003 - 2008 and Subsidiaries alike, owned by Blue Chip Corporations.

    $80m/400p Multi-Brand BU
    operating from 15 operations in

  • LA PRAIRIE - Operations Director

    2001 - 2003 LA PRAIRIE - JUVENA / BEIERSDORF for EUR 10m/35 p French subsidiairy,
    along with CFO and VP of HR responsibilities. ° Wide exposure to "Premium" and "Luxury" Small/Mid Caps Brands,

  • La Prairie - Juvena (Beiersdorf) - DAF & DRH

    2001 - 2003

  • Sanofi Beauté ( YSL - Oscar de la Renta ) - Directeur Business Dev. / VP Operations

    1994 - 2000

  • YVES SAINT LAURENT - Business Development Director

    1992 - 2000 YVES SAINT LAURENT Beauté / SANOFI 1992 - 2000 both in Development or Turnaround situations.
    ° Business Development Director for OSCAR DE LA RENTA ° From Operations, to Business Development / Sales, Finance / HR, GM
    Fragrances (80m$ / 25p / 12 subs.), from New York HQ. 4 years onto co-President roles, in Europe, Americas and AutralAsia.

    ° VP Operations for YVES SAINT LAURENT Beauté inc ° Fulfilled several crisis management and interim roles.
    (100m$ / 90p) distribution center based in Edison (NJ). 1,5 years

    ° Controller for YVES SAINT LAURENT fragrances ( EUR 320m MAIN ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    turnover), for Americas & Asia, then Brand HQ Controller. 3 years

    ° SANOFI PHARMA - Ops & Finance Organization Consultant 2 years ° $80m Premium Brand Turnaround, from -20% Ebit to Breakeaven.

  • Sanofi - Consultant Organisation

    Paris 1992 - 1994

  • DELOITTE & TOUCHE - Senior Auditor & Consultant

    1988 - 1992 ° Design & Implementation of Multi-Brands Growth strategies, with a
    charge of assignments in 16% EBIT growing by 50% over a 4 year period.
    both in Audit & Consulting. ° Control and/or eradication of grey ("parallel") markets.

  • Deloitte & Touche - Auditeur & Consultant

    Puteaux 1988 - 1992

  • FRENCH TRADE COMMISSION - Trade Commissioner

    1986 - 1988 ° Transfer of production facilities, as well as Headquarters.
    ° Promotion of Exports of Medical & High-Tech Goods into the US.

  • Poste d'Expansion Economique - Los Angeles (USA) - Assistant Trade Commissioner

    1986 - 1988

Formations

