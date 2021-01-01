Joan NIEDERLENDER

- Compétences :



Conception/Modélisation : MERISE, UML

Langages objets: C#, JAVA, Python, C++, VB, VBA, PHP

Langages balisés: XHTML, CSS

Langages itératifs: PHP, C, ASM x86

Langages SGBD: SQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server

Technologies Windows : WPF, LinQ, WinForm, Silverlight, WCF

Design Pattern : Singleton, MVC, MVVM, Factory, Proxy

Framework : Qt, Android, .NET 4.0, TurboGears 2.1

IDE : Visual Studio 2k+, Eclipse, NetBeans, QtCreator, Emacs.

Gestionnaire de code source : SVN, Git, Mercurial, TFS

Réseaux : Cisco CCNA 1&2, IPv4, Active directory.



- Systèmes d’exploitation :



UNIX(FreeBSD) , Linux(Ubuntu , Mandriva) et Windows (9X, XP, 7).

Windows Server (2000, 2003, Exchange)



- Gestion de projet:



Méthode agile SCRUM/ITIL

Redmine, Hudson



