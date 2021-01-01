Menu

Joan NIEDERLENDER

Nantes

En résumé

- Compétences :

Conception/Modélisation : MERISE, UML
Langages objets: C#, JAVA, Python, C++, VB, VBA, PHP
Langages balisés: XHTML, CSS
Langages itératifs: PHP, C, ASM x86
Langages SGBD: SQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server
Technologies Windows : WPF, LinQ, WinForm, Silverlight, WCF
Design Pattern : Singleton, MVC, MVVM, Factory, Proxy
Framework : Qt, Android, .NET 4.0, TurboGears 2.1
IDE : Visual Studio 2k+, Eclipse, NetBeans, QtCreator, Emacs.
Gestionnaire de code source : SVN, Git, Mercurial, TFS
Réseaux : Cisco CCNA 1&2, IPv4, Active directory.

- Systèmes d’exploitation :

UNIX(FreeBSD) , Linux(Ubuntu , Mandriva) et Windows (9X, XP, 7).
Windows Server (2000, 2003, Exchange)

- Gestion de projet:

Méthode agile SCRUM/ITIL
Redmine, Hudson

Mes compétences :
C# .NET
JAVA
Android
Scrum
SQL
UML
WPF
Gestion de projets
C
VBA
Eclipse
Windows Mobile
Leadership
Adaptabilité
SVN
PHP
Visual Basic
Visual Basic for Applications

Entreprises

  • Eurofins Scientific - Technical Leader

    Nantes 2016 - maintenant - Environnement technique: Angular 5 / Typescript 2.x / Material
    - Gestion d'une l’équipe UI/UX 3-5 personnes
    - Élaboration des briques architecturales de la suite applicative
    - Evolution et maintien de la suite vers les derniers Frameworks disponibles.
    - Création et élaboration de maquette ergonomique
    - Immersion dans un univers international (FR/DE/NL/IN)

  • Eurofins Scientific - Ingénieur Développement

    Nantes 2014 - 2016 - Environnement technique: C# WPF Web Services pour une application de stockage
    - Ajout/Modification pour une application en Client Lourd WPF/C#
    - Création de Web Services REST en C# avec Entity Framework

  • Epitech - IONIS - A. Directeur Pédagogique & Responsable projet innovant

    Le Kremlin Bicêtre 2012 - 2014 - Encadrement d’une équipe de 5-8 personnes
    - Création, animation de cours et travaux pratique
    - Suivi personnalisé de 100 à 130 étudiants.
    - Veille technologique, amélioration du parc informatique du site.
    - Gestion et suivi des projets pour le site local selon la méthode agile SCRUM.
    - En charge des projets innovants en partenariat avec des entreprises

  • Actimage Consulting - Ingénieur Logiciel

    2010 - 2012 Ingénieur Logiciel : Conception, réalisation, test d'un ensemble de services web suivant l'architecture REST. Ces services seront à terme utilisés par l'ensemble des outils des plateformes Windows Mobile et Android.

    Windows Mobile:

    Projet à base de C# et .NET 3.5 ainsi que le SDK 6.5 Windows Mobile

    - Mise en place du design et l’ergonomie de la version 2.0 de l'application.
    - Conception d'une barre d'onglet en utilisant le framework graphique d'Actimage.
    - Création d'un ensemble de vues, respectant le modèle MVC, et utilisant la nouvelle barre d'onglet.
    - Mise à jour du modèle de la base de données locale SQLite.

    Android:

    Projet à base de JAVA, JDK 6.0 et Android SDK 2.2

    - Création d'un widget sélecteur de date permettant la saisie d'une date via un formulaire ou la navigation de jour en jour grâce à deux boutons en forme de flèche.
    - Création des formulaires de connexion, enregistrement et de perte de mot de passe.
    - Intégration graphique d'un thème unique pour l'ensemble de l'application.
    - Création d'une couche de services utilisant le protocole REST.
    - Création de l'ensemble des classes métiers utilisée par l'application.
    - Création d'un Parser JSON permettant la sérialisation/désérialisation de l'ensemble des objets utilisé par l'application de manière réflexive.
    - Création d'un ensemble de vue permettant la gestion journalière du diabète.
    - Ecriture de spécifications.
    - Ecriture de tests unitaires des différents services de l'application.
    - Rédaction de documents sur le Wiki de l'application.

    IPhone:

    - Correction de divers bugs.
    - Intégration graphique d'une partie de l'application.

    Participation à la méthode de gestion de projet SCRUM.
    Utilisation de l'outil collaboratif Redmine.
    Utilisation de l'outil d’intégration continue Hudson

  • Annie Drouard Créations - Developpeur Web

    2008 - 2008 Réalisation d'un site internet dynamique

    - Création d'un site internet a base de XHTML/PHP/SQL représentant une véritable vitrine des produits de la société Annie Drouard Créations.
    - Création d'un design sur mesure.
    - Création d'une base de données et de diverses tables produits.
    - Création d'une zone d'administration permettant la gestion du site avec la possibilité entre autre d'ajout/suppression de news, produits, etc...
    - Recherche d'une solution d'hébergement adaptée aux besoins réels de la société.
    - Outils utilisés: MySQL, Eclipse + plugin PHP, GIMP2, WAMP

  • Continental Tire - Technicien de maintenance en support informatique

    2006 - 2007 - Écriture d'application en VB et VBA ayant pour but le traitement des informations d'une base de données
    - Upgrade des IPC(ordinateur contrôlant le cycle de cuisson d'un pneumatique)
    - Création d'image via Norton Ghost
    - Réalisation de documentation et procédure utilisateur
    - Realisation de plan informatique via Office Visio

Formations

  • Epitech (Kremlin Bicêtre)

    Kremlin Bicêtre 2007 - 2012 Expert en Technologies de l'Information

    Epitech est reconnue être l’une des meilleures écoles pour transformer une passion pour l’informatique en une expertise qui débouche sur des emplois à fort potentiel. Cette formation recherchée par les entreprises repose sur un modèle novateur qui met l’emphase sur trois qualités de plus en plus exigées : l’adaptabilité, l’autoprogression, le sens du projet.

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique

    Villers Les Nancy 2005 - 2007 Maintenance et Support Informatique

Réseau