Joan NIEDERLENDER

- Compétences :
Conception/Modélisation : MERISE, UML
Langages objets: C#, JAVA, Python, C++, VB, VBA, PHP
Langages balisés: XHTML, CSS
Langages itératifs: PHP, C, ASM x86
Langages SGBD: SQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server
Technologies Windows : WPF, LinQ, WinForm, Silverlight, WCF
Design Pattern : Singleton, MVC, MVVM, Factory, Proxy
Framework : Qt, Android, .NET 4.0, TurboGears 2.1
IDE : Visual Studio 2k+, Eclipse, NetBeans, QtCreator, Emacs.
Gestionnaire de code source : SVN, Git, Mercurial, TFS
Réseaux : Cisco CCNA 1&2, IPv4, Active directory.
- Systèmes d’exploitation :
UNIX(FreeBSD) , Linux(Ubuntu , Mandriva) et Windows (9X, XP, 7).
Windows Server (2000, 2003, Exchange)
- Gestion de projet:
Méthode agile SCRUM/ITIL
Redmine, Hudson
