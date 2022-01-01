Menu

Jonathan BENICHOU

  • any.cloud France
  • Owner / Gérant

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Informatique
Business development
Développement commercial
Management
Prospection

Entreprises

  • any.cloud France - Owner / Gérant

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2021 - maintenant

  • IBM France - Online fraud detection sales leader

    Bois-Colombes 2016 - 2021

  • IBM France - Sales manager Social & Smarter WorkForce

    Bois-Colombes 2014 - 2015

  • IBM France - Cloud & Collaboration Sales Lead France

    Bois-Colombes 2010 - 2014 Segment leader in collaboration solutions in the cloud until June 2014. My mission was to create and develop the ecosystem around connections cloud (formerly Lotuslive then smartcloud for social business) and IBM Verse . Since July 2014, I'm managing a sales team and sell social business solutions including HR dedicated solutions (SmarterWorkForce solutions).

  • Exakis - Responsable commercial

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

  • Consultant indépendant - Directeur Général pour Net-Ways

    2007 - 2009 Editeur de solutions Marketing en mode SaaS (MRM, Mktg Automation, Webanalytics...)

  • Consultant indépendant - Consultant

    2007 - 2010

  • Microsoft France - Directeur Commercial Microsoft Business Solutions

    2007 - 2007

  • Microsoft France - Manager ventes - MBS france

    2004 - 2006

  • Microsoft France - Manager Licensing et Corporate resellers

    2002 - 2004

  • Microsoft France - Ingénieur d'affaires

    1999 - 2002

  • Sequent Computers France - Ingénieur d'affaires

    1996 - 1998

  • IBM France - Ingénieur d'affaire UNIX

    Bois-Colombes 1993 - 1996

  • IBM france - Chef de projet Monétique

    Bois-Colombes 1989 - 1993

