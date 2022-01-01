Jonathan CREANGE

-
McKinsey & Company
- Consultant
PARIS
2011 - maintenant
-
Own Company
- Founder - Shareholder
2009 - maintenant
-
Entre-Prises Huizhou Manufacturing
- Finance Manager
2007 - 2009
Since November 2007, China GuangDong province
Executive joint manager of the subsidiary and financial manager
Subsidiary of a French group specialized in production and installation of sport facilities and equipments. EP Huizhou is one of the production site for artificial climbing structures for Europe and Asia and also the commercial seller for the Asian and Chinese markets.
-
Constantin Associés
- Senior Auditor
Plan-les-Ouates
2006 - 2007
CONSTANTIN ASSOCIES-DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU – French Certified Public Accounting firm ( www.constantin-deloitte.fr )-France, Paris
Experimented Auditor – work on operational, contractual, and statutory audit engagements throughout France and assist in merger, acquisition, investment, and financing advisory assignments for large corporations (including Paris Stock Exchange listed companies : Safran and Bolloré), medium-sized businesses, and small companies in multiple sectors.
-
Constantin Associés
- Junior Auditor
Plan-les-Ouates
2004 - 2006
Junior Auditor, part time (8 months/year) with University studies – worked on operational, contractual and statutory audit engagements for small to large sized French companies.
Investigated annual financial statements according to legal specifications under the direction of experimented auditors and managers. Audit of first time adoption of IFRS Standards for a French listed group (Bolloré Group).