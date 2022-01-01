Menu

Jonathan CREPIEUX

Villepinte

Passionate and highly skilled in Supply Chain, I dedicated all my professional path to define, structure and implement processes to better serve customers. From Inventory management to Sales and Operations Plan, I use to implement robust Business Intelligence tools making easier the understanding of situations. As a teacher, I always question myself about new Supply Chain topics in order to improve my daily work.

Mes compétences :
Lean
Automobile
PIC
International
Management
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Gestion de Production
Supply Chain
Scheduling
Planification
Data mining
Sales and Operations Plan
Business Intelligence
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement
Enseignement
Formation
Business planning
QlickView
Business Objects
SAP R/3
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • DELPHI - Sales planning manager

    Villepinte 2015 - maintenant Job Mission: Planning process coordination and Customers Revenue consolidation
    Job Description:
    * Sales and Operations Planning activity
    * Short, mid and long term sales and revenue planning
    * Finance and Operations interface in term of volumes management
    * New reporting tools implementation at divisional level
    * Information Systems interface for Sales and Marketing

  • ESCEM - Professeur vacataire

    Tours Cedex 3 2009 - maintenant Contract Teacher in Supply Chain / Industrial and Logistics Management in Bachelor (2nd and 3rd year), Campus of Tours and Poitiers

  • DELPHI DIESEL SYSTEMS - Production Control Manager

    2008 - 2014 Job Mission: PBu Customer Interface, Demand and Business Analytics, Inventory Controlling, Budget and Business Plan.
    * PBu Customer Interface:
    - Production Control and Customer champion
    - Allocation management
    * Demand and Business Analytics:
    - Demand Consolidation: variations analysis, short term forecasting
    - Metrics facilitation
    - Reporting: implementation of a global reporting approach for Production Control and Logistics area
    * Inventory Controlling
    - Control Plants Inventory Strategy and align with targets if needed
    - Help to understand variances to targets and implement action plans
    * Budget and Business Plan
    - Development and Implementation of a global approach (based on Sales and Operation Plan Process) for the Common Rail perimeter in order to align functions and plants on the same targets and set of data.
    - Long Term Forecast and capacity analysis

  • STMicroelectronics - Supply Chain & Planning Manager

    2005 - 2008 Job Mission: Planning process coordination and Customers Revenue consolidation
    Job Description:
    * Sales and Operations Planning activity
    * Short, mid and long term sales and revenue planning
    * Finance and Operations interface in term of volumes management
    * New reporting tools implementation at divisional level
    * Information Systems interface for Sales and Marketing

Formations

