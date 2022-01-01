Jonathan CREPIEUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Blois
Passionate and highly skilled in Supply Chain, I dedicated all my professional path to define, structure and implement processes to better serve customers. From Inventory management to Sales and Operations Plan, I use to implement robust Business Intelligence tools making easier the understanding of situations. As a teacher, I always question myself about new Supply Chain topics in order to improve my daily work.
Mes compétences :
Lean
Automobile
PIC
International
Management
Approvisionnement
Logistique
Gestion de Production
Supply Chain
Scheduling
Planification
Data mining
Sales and Operations Plan
Business Intelligence
Gestion des stocks et approvisionnement
Enseignement
Formation
Business planning
QlickView
Business Objects
SAP R/3
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel