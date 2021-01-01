Vincent COUSON

Mes compétences :
Audit
Sarbanes oxley
Management
Gestion de projet
Audit interne
Finance
Conseil en management
Entreprises
Computer Sciences Corporation
- Transformation Manager South and West Region - Controlling
2015 - maintenantManage the finance transformation program
- Identify tasks for each employee and match them with the Blueprint
- Identify the FTE requirements in offshore locations
- Work on the split business finance and controlling
- Work on restructuring plan
- Set up new bank and process related for cashpooling and regular bank accounts
Drive the transition between local and Shared service centers
- Drive the description of the process flows for AP, AR, G/L, Treasury, Travel expenses
- Organize the knowledge transfer between local and Shared service
- Ensure transfer of responsibilities when transfer has been fully succeeded and completed
- Coordinate and resolve any issue raised during knowledge transfer with Shared Services
- Participate to governance calls after transfer
Computer Sciences Corporation
- Local Controller and Regional reporting manager
2013 - 2015Manage the Controlling for FS France
- Manage a team of 7 people
- Drive the monthly and annual close process for 4 entities (turnover of 60M€ )
- Ensure completeness and accuracy of the accounts
- Prepare US GAAP retreatment and associated White papers with Technical accounting team for construction type contracts and software revenue recognition contracts
- Liaise with Corporate for management accounts
- Liaise with external auditors for statutory accounts
Prepare Regional reporting (5 countries)
- Consolidate and analyse the reporting data for the region
- Check data provided vs versus Hyperion vs SAP
- Manage the reporting process in charge to match Corporate requirements and deadlines
- Liaise with Corporate Consolidation team
Computer Sciences Corporation
- Compliance and special projects manager
2010 - 2013Implement an internal control / Sox environment
- Review the risks and map them
- Implement internal controls and matrix of authorities based on Corporate requirements
- Implement US GAAP Software revenue recognition requirements
- Support the finance team in the implementation of the controls in collaboration with Senior management
- Perform internal Walkthrough and testing
- Remediate internal audit deficiencies
- Liaise with external and internal auditors
Manage Special projects
- Implement travel expense tools for France/ Luxembourg - Concur and Corporate cards: deploy global travel policy, set up workflows in Concur and interface with SAP, Prepare the training, manage change management (resulting of 40% cost savings)
- Implement account reconciliation tool in France, Luxembourg, Belgium – Blackline (set up, testing, change management and account rationalization with a saving of 20% man hours per month)
- Implement global procurement tool in FS France– SRM (set up workflows, preferred vendor, training)
- Interact with the worker council and senior management for above implementations
CGI
- Group Internal Audit Manager
Casablanca2009 - 2010Implementation of an internal control environment in Logica France
- Review of the local procedures
- Risks mapping
- Recommendations of internal controls
- Support the finance team in the implementation of the controls
- Manage the relationship with the senior management
- Change the vision of Internal Audit inside the French entities as a consulting function
Operational Audit (Sweden, Netherlands, France, Morocco, Finland, USA)
- Identification of projects for review
- Identify and analyze the key risks
- Provide recommendations to mitigate risks
2004 - 2009Implement the Sarbanes-Oxley Act – Section 404 in France, CSC UK/EMEA, CSC Denmark and Global Outsourcing contracts since 2004
- Manage international teams composed of 5 people
- Plan, budget and staff for multi locations sox internal audit projects (Budget and staff 350 man hours for Global outsourcing contracts)
- Support and pilot the internal audit team to achieve the audit plan,
- Present the audit results to senior management and US core team
Conduct Risks Management audits in CSC Asia (China and India)
- Review the main procedure, identify and assess the likelihood and the severity of the risks,
- Propose mitigating actions
Perform Operational and financial audits in Asia, Europe and US
- Plan, budget and staff international audits
- Develop audit programs for auditing new process or for non adapted standard audit programs (procurement, billing)
- Identify potential areas of fraud and of non-efficiency
KPMG Audit
- Auditeur
Courbevoie2002 - 2004- Perform Statutory audits in the retail, services and industry sectors :
- Perform Due diligence projects for Total Group