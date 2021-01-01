Menu

Vincent COUSON

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Audit
Sarbanes oxley
Management
Gestion de projet
Audit interne
Finance
Conseil en management

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Transformation Manager South and West Region - Controlling

    2015 - maintenant Manage the finance transformation program
    - Identify tasks for each employee and match them with the Blueprint
    - Identify the FTE requirements in offshore locations
    - Work on the split business finance and controlling
    - Work on restructuring plan
    - Set up new bank and process related for cashpooling and regular bank accounts

    Drive the transition between local and Shared service centers
    - Drive the description of the process flows for AP, AR, G/L, Treasury, Travel expenses
    - Organize the knowledge transfer between local and Shared service
    - Ensure transfer of responsibilities when transfer has been fully succeeded and completed
    - Coordinate and resolve any issue raised during knowledge transfer with Shared Services
    - Participate to governance calls after transfer

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Local Controller and Regional reporting manager

    2013 - 2015 Manage the Controlling for FS France
    - Manage a team of 7 people
    - Drive the monthly and annual close process for 4 entities (turnover of 60M€ )
    - Ensure completeness and accuracy of the accounts
    - Prepare US GAAP retreatment and associated White papers with Technical accounting team for construction type contracts and software revenue recognition contracts
    - Liaise with Corporate for management accounts
    - Liaise with external auditors for statutory accounts

    Prepare Regional reporting (5 countries)
    - Consolidate and analyse the reporting data for the region
    - Check data provided vs versus Hyperion vs SAP
    - Manage the reporting process in charge to match Corporate requirements and deadlines
    - Liaise with Corporate Consolidation team

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Compliance and special projects manager

    2010 - 2013 Implement an internal control / Sox environment
    - Review the risks and map them
    - Implement internal controls and matrix of authorities based on Corporate requirements
    - Implement US GAAP Software revenue recognition requirements
    - Support the finance team in the implementation of the controls in collaboration with Senior management
    - Perform internal Walkthrough and testing
    - Remediate internal audit deficiencies
    - Liaise with external and internal auditors


    Manage Special projects
    - Implement travel expense tools for France/ Luxembourg - Concur and Corporate cards: deploy global travel policy, set up workflows in Concur and interface with SAP, Prepare the training, manage change management (resulting of 40% cost savings)
    - Implement account reconciliation tool in France, Luxembourg, Belgium – Blackline (set up, testing, change management and account rationalization with a saving of 20% man hours per month)
    - Implement global procurement tool in FS France– SRM (set up workflows, preferred vendor, training)
    - Interact with the worker council and senior management for above implementations

  • CGI - Group Internal Audit Manager

    Casablanca 2009 - 2010 Implementation of an internal control environment in Logica France
    - Review of the local procedures
    - Risks mapping
    - Recommendations of internal controls
    - Support the finance team in the implementation of the controls
    - Manage the relationship with the senior management
    - Change the vision of Internal Audit inside the French entities as a consulting function

    Operational Audit (Sweden, Netherlands, France, Morocco, Finland, USA)
    - Identification of projects for review
    - Identify and analyze the key risks
    - Provide recommendations to mitigate risks

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Assistant Manager - Corporate Internal Audit

    2004 - 2009 Implement the Sarbanes-Oxley Act – Section 404 in France, CSC UK/EMEA, CSC Denmark and Global Outsourcing contracts since 2004
    - Manage international teams composed of 5 people
    - Plan, budget and staff for multi locations sox internal audit projects (Budget and staff 350 man hours for Global outsourcing contracts)
    - Support and pilot the internal audit team to achieve the audit plan,
    - Present the audit results to senior management and US core team

    Conduct Risks Management audits in CSC Asia (China and India)
    - Review the main procedure, identify and assess the likelihood and the severity of the risks,
    - Propose mitigating actions

    Perform Operational and financial audits in Asia, Europe and US
    - Plan, budget and staff international audits
    - Develop audit programs for auditing new process or for non adapted standard audit programs (procurement, billing)
    - Identify potential areas of fraud and of non-efficiency

  • KPMG Audit - Auditeur

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2004 - Perform Statutory audits in the retail, services and industry sectors :
    - Perform Due diligence projects for Total Group

