Jonathan DAIRION

PUTEAUX

After having participated to the development of the in-house software INES®, I am currently in charge of the integration and support of the internal IT tools for the subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific. I have developed my expertise to the field of biomedical studies thanks to my involvement since 2005 in the IT support within 3ES then CSD-MR. Besides, I have participated to the development on the validation process of INES® to ensure the compliance of the system with the 21 CFR part 11.

Entreprises

  • IMS Health France - Project Manager

    PUTEAUX 2016 - maintenant

  • IMS Health China - Senior Manager, Data Management

    2015 - 2016

  • Cegedim - Head of Database & Operations China

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2015 - Management of 50+ people
    - In charge of Operation Department (Doctor Recruitment, Data Collection, Database management and maintenance, Processes Optimization
    - Responsible for the Onekey Operation (management & expansion database, data cleaning,
    data governance)
    - Project management: Project tasks, resource allocation and timeline definition

  • Cegedim Strategic Data - IT Manager China

    2012 - 2013

  • Cegedim Strategic Data - Integration & Support Manager APAC

    2011 - 2015 - Provide trainings related to corporate software
    - Implementation & Support based on the business model defined by each country
    - Countries scope: Australia, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan

  • Cegedim Strategic Data - Software Engineer

    2007 - 2011 - Training and support users to use a web application (INES)
    - Requirement definitions and implementation of projects adapted to an existing web application (INES), projects linked to the pharmaceutical industry, clinical trials and market research
    - Software Validation (Creation of documents for software validation, CFR Part 11(ISO standard for pharmaceuticals)
    - Management and administration of Web servers and database

  • 3Es - Analyst Programmer

    2005 - 2007 - Application development in VB.NET on a web application (INES) with a SQL Server database
    - Development of a monitoring module for Clinical Research associate (CAR) to track all monitoring done on the hospitals for a clinical trial studies (Data of the monitoring, date of the data checking, etc…); allows also exporting and importing dates via an Excel file
    - Migrating website framework 1.1 to framework 2.0
    - Administration of computer equipment on Windows Server 2003 SBS, update operating systems and computer maintenance

