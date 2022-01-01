Jonathan DAIRION

After having participated to the development of the in-house software INES®, I am currently in charge of the integration and support of the internal IT tools for the subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific. I have developed my expertise to the field of biomedical studies thanks to my involvement since 2005 in the IT support within 3ES then CSD-MR. Besides, I have participated to the development on the validation process of INES® to ensure the compliance of the system with the 21 CFR part 11.