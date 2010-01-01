Jonathan DE CESCO

Intel mobile connectivity chip system debug



01/2010 to now – Altran/Texas Instruments/Intel– Field Application/Integration Engineer



Customer support role at Intel for integration of TI connectivity chip (wilink 12xx) solution on Intel mobile platforms Android and Meego based

- Software integration and testing of BT/FM/GPS/WIFI on Intel Moorestown and Medfield platforms (Embedded Linux, Meego and Android OS)

- Preparation and execution of demos at customer sites

- Training of worldwide TI and Intel engineers on TI connectivity software and Meego/Android distributions

- Open Source software handling and upstream contributions



03/2009 to 12/2009 – Open-Plug – Embedded Linux Software Engineer



Responsible for embedded Linux (Intel Moblin) architecture, development and integration of Open-Plug telephony stack for MID

- Embedded Linux administration, development environment set-up for developers (Linux Moblin2 distribution install, administration and deployment on VMWare)

- Linux C development (software architecture, development and tests)

- Connman (Intel-Nokia open source project) participation and integration on Moblin2



05/2005 to 03/2009 - Texas Instruments - Embedded system architect



Responsible for wireless phone chipset product system architecture (hardware and software) on the imaging (camera), base enablers, SIM and memory domains:

• Handle marketing and customer requirements and propose/define product architecture and performances.

• Ensure architecture is followed by development teams (hardware and software)

• Ensure performance estimations are met on end-product reference designs

• Technical paper writing (one was selected for presentation at TI worldwide symposium)



Domain of expertise:

• TI OMAP/overall chipset architecture (ARM/DSP based, Neptune, Locosto, ECosto)

• Camera still imaging architecture, hardware acceleration

• Base enablers, Memories and file system (NAND/NOR/eMMC/SD cards)



Year 2009-2007



• ECosto2 (Edge chipset) definition documentation: Camera/ISP/Still Imaging/ VideoIP selection/Memories/Cofluent modeling/Imaging benchmarking/Memory trend follow-ups.

• GoldenGate (3G chipset) definition: SIM fast deactivation analysis on customer request

• Locosto (GSM chipset) Architecture documents: Memory support/NAND 2K/SPI/Main LCD sharing/Memory Stick

• Development Unit support on Locosto: USB mass storage performances/Camera 1MP

• ECosto (EDGE chipset) architecture documents. Dedicated studies on customer request on I2C and file system performances.



Year 2006-2005 (from May)



• ECosto architecture documents: Camera/JPEG HW/File system/memories/removable media/I2C

• Support LocostoC027 development teams to reach performances estimations: File system and memory performances/Camera shot-to-shot

• Neptune: HD-SIM architecture document

• Domain architect on Locosto program for: Camera/Picture gallery/File system (FAT and SD card drivers)



11/2003 to 04/2005 - Texas Instruments - Integration/development engineer



Year 2005 (to end of April)-2003 (November)

• Software development of the Neptune BSP audio driver on the Neptune (EDGE) development platform.

• Responsible for low-level drivers (camera, I2C) integration on Calypso+ Nucleus platform (GSM chipset): Third-party code management, bug tracking/Performances/features sanity checks/Build and software release generation

• Software development of a camera application demo on the Calypso+ platform for the 2004 GSM congress in Cannes.



Mes compétences :

ingénieur système

Système embarqué