Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan DELMOTTE
Ajouter
Jonathan DELMOTTE
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bvp
- Cadre commercial
2012 - maintenant
Formations
BAGGIO
Lille
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Annabelle WZIATKA