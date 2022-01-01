Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan DUBOIS
Ajouter
Jonathan DUBOIS
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nancy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PUM Plastiques
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL
REIMS
2012 - maintenant
DELTEST
- LICENCE COMMERCIALISATION DE TECHNOLOGIES
2011 - 2012
Formations
IUT NANCY BRABOIS |UNIVERSITE DE LORRAINE
Nancy
2010 - 2011
LICENCE
Lycée Henri Loritz MFAM (Nancy)
Nancy
2008 - 2010
Brevet de technicien supérieur
Réseau
Arnaud FEBVRE
Christian MBATOUBE
Hervé PURSON
Jérémy FRADET
Laetitia RENARD
Maxime TRAPPE
Mélanie GLIBUSIC
Michel SILVA
Rémy PERROUIN
Serge BESZLAK