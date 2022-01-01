Jonathan FORT

-
Volvo
- Delivery Manager Service Contracts (Commercial Solutions) - Group IT
Saint Priest
2019 - maintenant
-
Volvo
- Group Manager Business Intelligence (Shared IT Services EMEA) - Group IT
Saint Priest
2016 - 2019
- Line Management (~50 persons)
including profiles like Business Intelligence developers, IT Business Analysts and IS/IT Architects.
- Efficient resource planning & competence management
- Ensuring good relationships with business partners, understanding and meeting their needs
- Proposing solutions and services to improve business operations and cost reduction
- Supervising the team according to company's values and highest leadership standards
- Developing key people and talents
- Coach and evaluate performance of employees to help them reach their objectives and grow their career and competence.
- Coordination of activities across entire organization and with external partners
- Ensuring high quality and efficiency of delivered services
-
Volvo
- Group Manager Business Analysis (Shared IT Services EMEA) - Group IT
Saint Priest
2015 - 2016
- Line Management (50 persons)
including profiles like IT Business Analyst, Lean coach, UX/UI specialist, Problem manager, Information architect, MS Dynamics consultants.
- Resource planning & competence management (Recruitment & lay-offs)
- Salary setting & recognition
- Develop key resources and talents
- Manage and follow up quality and efficiency in requested deliveries
- Coach and evaluate performance of employees to help them reach their objectives and grow their career and competence.
- Co-ordinate activities with customer and outside partners
-
Volvo
- Factory and Warehouse Helpdesk Teamleader France
Saint Priest
2013 - 2015
- In charge of the Factory Helpdesk for France
- Incident Management and Case Ownership responsibility
- SPOC for runtime and project issues.
- Produce and follow KPIs during customer meetings
- Follow performance with team member
- Continuous improvement quality of service.
- Work proactively with level 2 teams to do “Move to Front”.
- Active participation in projects to provide IT support to 3 new plants including remote and onsite support.
- Responsible for the service transition (listing applications, hardware, documentations, handover to production)
- Maintain documentation and KB up to date
-
Volvo IT
- Service Runtime Manager
Saint Priest
2011 - 2013
The Service Runtime Manager (SRM) is responsible for the service in production which means managing and maintaining the service in production according to SLA by coordinating issues related to the infrastructure products and business applications from the operational, availability and quality perspective, on a day-to-day basis.
Responsibilities and Powers
Business
• Responsible for the runtime of a service according to SLA
• Responsible for the productivity of a service
• Responsible for the standardization of a service
• Responsible for the quality of a service
• Responsible for managing services according to financial plans and optimizing service production costs
• Managing global resources and multi site service architecture
Work
The Service Runtime Manager is responsible for:
• Act as production manager to the assigned service and coordinate the production organization, in reaching and improving the operational, availability and quality parameters that affect the service
• Make sure customer demands are clearly understood and communicated within Service Production (SLA parameters)
• Act as the “single point of contact” for the defined service in production
• Manage and maintain a Service Production Plan for the assigned service, containing the details related to service operations and short and long-term improvements of operational, availability and quality aspects
• Drive and ensure that the service is managed according to decided processes
• Drive standardization on services in production
• Drive problem management within the service area and report problem analysis
• Approve changes in production for the specific area and participate in Change Advisory Boards
• During the service lifecycle, act proactive by making improvement recommendations towards achieving and improving the availability and overall quality targets for the assigned service
• Ensure and follow-up that decisions regarding the assigned service are executed
• Find and realize synergies within the operations and maintenance of products which comprise the service
• Follow up on volumes and give input to Capacity Management
• Take active part in optimizing costs for operations & maintenance of the service
• Follow up on SLA and report quality
• Contribute to Availability Management, Security and IT service Continuity Plans
• Take part in negotiations, agreement and maintenance of the Service Level Agreements as requested
• When requested, participate in the Service Level Reviews
• Cooperate and interact with all Service Production functions, Service Desk, Service Manager in Business Development, Product Manager in Infrastructure Management, Customer Service Manager in Service Delivery and Maintenance Manager in Application Maintenance
-
Volvo IT
- Helpdesk Teamleader France
Saint Priest
2010 - 2011
Responsibilities:
- In charge of the French office Helpdesk (10000 users, 11500 PCs)
- Incident owner and Incident manager for site France
- Responsible for the budget and its follow-up (700K€)
- Manage relationship with contractor APX and our 18 agents
- Continual improvement, quality of service, and user satisfaction
- Work in close relationship with AM and CSM to discuss billings, user complaint, and other requests.
- Participate in meetings with CIO from Renault Trucks, 3P, PWT, VTEC and other BUs
-
Volvo IT
- CAD/PLM Operation Support Engineer
Saint Priest
2008 - 2010
Responsibilities:
-In charge of 3rd level support team for CAD and PLM products for Volvo IT France.
-IT cost efficiency for CAD/PLM department. e.g. How to reduce costs for our clients, and still managing to improve our quality of service
-Administration of Pro/I and PDMLink servers for VolvoIT France (200 users)
Implementation of PDMLink solutions for new Renault Trucks sites in France (100 users, 3 sites)
-Administration of Teamcenter 2005 SR1 for Renault Trucks Limoges
Operational support for 100 users
-Administration of Enovia LCA servers and associated Oracle servers for VolvoIT France (400 users)
Migration from Enovia R16 (AIX) to R17 (AIX)
Upgrade Hot Fix and Service Packs
Implementation of Enovia Replication with Oracle streams to increase performances
-Administration of Enovia Smarteam and associated Oracle servers worldwide for Volvo Construction Equipment
Migration from Smarteam R17 to R18
-Maintain integrity of CAD and PLM data
-PLM availability for clients > 99%
-User support (expert) for PLM products
-Tests and packaging
-
PCO Innovation / IdCAD Consulting
- CAD/PLM Consultant
2006 - 2008
Contractor at ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), Cadarache, France
Enovia Administrator (3 months)
Responsibilities:
-Administration of Enovia LCA servers and associated Oracle servers for all Iter's sites (20 worldwide, 200 users)
-In charge of putting in place Oracle streams replication for Enovia LCA
-3rd level user support
Contractor at Volvo IT (Renault Trucks), Lyon, FRANCE
PLM Application Engineer (6 months)
Responsibilities:
-Administration of Teamcenter 2005 SR1 for Renault Trucks Limoges
Installation on Windows 2003 Servers
Operational support for 100 users
-Administration of Enovia LCA servers and associated Oracle servers for VolvoIT France (400 users)
Migration from Enovia R14 (Solaris) to Enovia R16 (AIX)
Upgrade Hot Fix and Service Packs
Implementation of Enovia solutions for new Renault Trucks sites in France (200 users, 3 sites)
-Administration of Enovia Smarteam and associated Oracle servers worldwide for Volvo Construction Equipment
Migration from Smarteam R12 to R14
Migration from Smarteam R14 (Win2000) to R17 (Win2003)
-Maintain integrity of CAD and PLM data
-Enovia LCA and Smarteam availability for clients > 99%
-User support (expert) for PLM products
-Achievement of a Windows 64bits CAD environment for Volvo IT Global
Installation of 3DS, PTC and UGS products in 64bits
Tests and packaging
Delivery Coordinator/Project Manager (1 year)
Responsibilities:
-Receive and accept orders/requests from other departments.
-Check financial agreement
-Assign responsible person
-Requests changes needed to the infrastructure.
-Co-ordinates different operation centers needs for infrastructure, competence, operation and support in conjunction with the rollout.
- Responsible for getting rollout involved in time.
- Co-ordinate the different parts involved from Volvo IT and partners to get the needed IT infrastructure.
-
Solutec
- CAD Engineer
Villeurbanne
2005 - 2006
Contractor at Volvo IT (Renault Trucks) Lyon, FRANCE
Responsibilities:
-Administration of more than 700 CAD workstations in France.
-Migration of 700+ CAD workstations:
From R12 to R14.
Upgrade Hot Fix and Service Packs
From R14 to R16
From Windows 2000 to XP
-CATIA availability for clients > 99%
-User support (expert) for CAD products
-Integration of PPRHUB (Delmia module for Manufacturing)
-Collaborative work with Dassault Systems on tests to improve ENOVIA performances.
-Responsible for the integrity and the replication of CAD data between different sites around the world. (4 sites in France, 1 in Spain, 1 in Sweden, 2 in the USA, 1 in India)
-
EADS Militärisches Flugzeuge
- Software Engineer
2004 - 2004
Master Thesis in Munich Germany (6 months)
Responsibilities:
-Development of an exchange interface (STEP ISO 10303) for the system engineering software of the Eurofighter aircraft.
-Master Thesis published on the TC184-SC4 ISO site
-
HEC Corp. NY
- Network and System Engineer
2002 - 2003
One year internship in New York, USA
Responsibilities:
- In charge of the network (3 servers and 20 workstations)
- Installation of a new server (Windows Server 2003)
- Implementation of a Recovery Solution
- Presentation of the company at the Netherlands Consulate