Jonathan FRAPPIN
Jonathan FRAPPIN
Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adidas
- Store Manager
Strasbourg
2013 - maintenant
H&M
- RESPONSABLE DE DEPARTEMENT
Le Bourget
2010 - 2010
Go Sport
- DIRECTEUR DE MAGASIN
Sassenage
2008 - 2009
DECATHLON
- RESPONSABLE DE RAYON
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2008
Formations
IAE MAE
Poitiers
2005 - 2006
MASTER ADMINISTRATION DES ENTREPRISES
UFR STAPS
Poitiers
1999 - 2005
MAITRISE MANAGEMENT DU SPORT
Réseau
Benoit RIQUET
Jean-Baptiste GALLERNE
Julien ARGUDO
Lucie LANTHEAUME
Maria FERREIRA
Marie LENEVEU
Michael VENET
Romain MARQUIS
Sylvain BONNEAU
Yann TOURNAYRE