Jonathan GRANDET
Jonathan GRANDET
ARLES
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EIFFAGE Construction Métallique
- Apprenti Ingénieur MSI, Bureau des Méthodes
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Polytech Montpellier FQSC
Nîmes
2012 - maintenant
Ingénieur en Mécanique des Structures Industrielles
FQSC
Université Of The West Of Scotland (Glasgow)
Glasgow
2011 - 2012
Diplôme Universitaire d'Etudes Technologiques Internationales
Mechanical Engineering
IUT De Nimes
Nîmes
2009 - 2011
Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie en Génie Mécanique et Productique
Béranger BOISLIVEAU
Ingrid PELLICER
Lea MARIN
Loïc GINER
Michel BELLOT
Régis BERNHARD
Romain MONIER
Tancrède LEROY
Thibault MARTINEZ
Yoann PESNEL