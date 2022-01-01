Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan GUEGUEN
Ajouter
Jonathan GUEGUEN
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Combrit
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sonepar
- Technico commercial
Paris
2016 - maintenant
VIVALE
- Chargés d'études
TURCKHEIM
2009 - 2016
VIVALE
- Technico commercial
TURCKHEIM
2004 - 2009
Formations
IUT De Roanne
Roanne
2004 - 2005
Licence Professionnelle
Réseau
Christophe BAUER
Gilles GODFROY
Johann GUÉGUEN
Nicolas GILG
Nicolas SPENLE
Olivier SENGEL
Sébastien GROELLIN
Sébastien KUEHN
Yannick GUTEKUNST