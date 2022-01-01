Retail
Jonathan GUÉNIOT
Jonathan GUÉNIOT
PARIS
Entreprises
DOCXA Software
- Managing Director
2012 - maintenant
> Global Management
> Defining company strategy
> Managing technical and sales teams
> Engaging major alliances
> Raising funds (subsidies, investment funds)
> Managing M&A operations
DOCXA SOFTWARE
- CTO
2009 - 2012
DOCXA: Software for omni-channel interactive customer relationships
> Creating and managing R&D department (norms, methods, tools, teams)
> Writing product specification
> defining product roadmap and monitoring projects
Innovative Learning, Innovative Group
- Associé/gérant
2006 - 2009
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Paris
2006 - 2008
MBA
Ecole D'Ingénieurs Des Technologies De L'Information Et Du Management EFREI
Villejuif
2001 - 2006