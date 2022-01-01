Menu

Jonathan GUILLAUME

GLASGOW

En résumé

I am highly self-motivated individual who has the determination to achieve my goals through being sales driven and results focused. I have very good managing skills, which enables me to encourage self-development and motivate people to achieve the standards required from them. I can communicate at all levels and work well as part of a team as well as being able to use my initiative and make decision on my own.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
NGOs
performance management
operational management
manage the work
manage operations
develop a team
communication skills
adapting management
Transferable Skills
Team Management
Supervisory Skills
Staff Development and Training
Soft Skills
Retail Management
Responsible for the company
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Internet
Health and Safety
Financial Control

Entreprises

  • Marks And Spencer plc. - Department manager

    2013 - maintenant * Managing a team of approximately 50 employees in a busy work environment in SoOuest, Champs-Elysées and Chaussee D'Antin stores in Paris area. My
    job is to lead, motivate and develop a team in order to meet the company's strategy and to achieve KPIs. Responsible for the company's health and safety, and
    legislative policy. In charge of reaching required standards in terms of sales, customer service, and operations. Promoting the company's reputation in the retail
    sector throughout customers and suppliers.

  • Iceland Food Retail Inc. - Store manager

    2007 - 2013 * Managing a team of 20 people for Iceland in Granton, Costorphine and Bathgate stores in Edinburgh area. Iceland is one of Britain's fastest-growing and
    most innovative retailers. My role as a store manager was to carry on with the following objectives: performance management, financial control, customer
    satisfaction, recruitment and staff training, commercial awareness. Implementation of the company's strategy by motivating and developing the employees.

  • Iceland food corp. - Directeur

    2007 - maintenant

  • Marks and Spencer - Assistant Manager

    2003 - 2007 * My work duties included: opening and closing of the store, driving a team to achieve our daily targets, resolving problems related to customers service or
    within the team. I had proved my leadership skills by successfully training and supervising 35 staff members. Awarded in 2006 with the employee of the year
    prize for ``Excellence in Brand Standards'' for my operational management.

  • dos generaciones - Charity work

    2003 - 2003 * Project Management, proposal of fundraising for Dos Generaciones - non-governmental organization helping children from poverty areas.

  • Technobat - Construction worker

    2002 - 2003

  • accion por los ninos - Charity work

    2002 - 2002 * Project Management, proposal of fundraising and outreach work for Accion Por Los Ninos - non-governmental organization helping children from poverty areas.

  • American Power Conversion - Stock administrator

    2000 - 2001

Formations

  • University Of Caen

    Caen 1997 - 2000 geography

  • Lycée Jean Rostand

    Caen 1994 - 1997 Baccalaureate Degree

    Action * Excellent written and spoken communication skills
    communication commercial, Lycée Jean Rostand, Caen, France * Active Team Player
    * Able to meet deadline and to cope with time pressure

