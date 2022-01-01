Menu

Jonathan HALIMI

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Continental power market Trader in charge of the intraday power optimization of a major power player

Entreprises

  • Edf trading - Trader intraday power

    Paris 2012 - maintenant • Responsible for trading physical Continental power markets for optimising on intraday EDF plants and directional position (covering 24/7 short term trading)
    • Quote and manage EDF short term power in Europe
    • Actively develop and manage trading opportunities in German, French, UK, Swiss, Belgium and Netherlands power markets
    • Developing trading tools and algorithmic pricing models to forecast prices based on market fundamentals
    • Identify trading opportunities and fundamental strategies
    • Providing quantitative and market research of the markets in terms of fundamentals, finding ways to model their dynamics and dealing with complex issues requiring a quantitative approach

  • Edf trading - DayAhead power trader assistant

    Paris 2009 - 2011 • In day-ahead power trading team, in charge of developing analysis tools and support trading
    • Participate in capacity auctions and develop strategies based on fundamental flows around cross-borders in UK
    and Switzerland
    • Assisting Day Ahead traders with their trading strategies

  • BNP Paribas - Delta one analyst

    Paris 2007 - 2008 • Conception and launch of a delta one products panel (Thematic Indices)
    • Creation of thematic Index panel based on quantitative selection and weight (Ex: Nuclear, Water, Senior
    index…)
    • Quantitative support of sales desks

Formations

Réseau