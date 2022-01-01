Jonathan HALIMI

Continental power market Trader in charge of the intraday power optimization of a major power player
Entreprises
Edf trading
- Trader intraday power
Paris2012 - maintenant• Responsible for trading physical Continental power markets for optimising on intraday EDF plants and directional position (covering 24/7 short term trading)
• Quote and manage EDF short term power in Europe
• Actively develop and manage trading opportunities in German, French, UK, Swiss, Belgium and Netherlands power markets
• Developing trading tools and algorithmic pricing models to forecast prices based on market fundamentals
• Identify trading opportunities and fundamental strategies
• Providing quantitative and market research of the markets in terms of fundamentals, finding ways to model their dynamics and dealing with complex issues requiring a quantitative approach
Edf trading
- DayAhead power trader assistant
Paris2009 - 2011• In day-ahead power trading team, in charge of developing analysis tools and support trading
• Participate in capacity auctions and develop strategies based on fundamental flows around cross-borders in UK
and Switzerland
• Assisting Day Ahead traders with their trading strategies
BNP Paribas
- Delta one analyst
Paris2007 - 2008• Conception and launch of a delta one products panel (Thematic Indices)
• Creation of thematic Index panel based on quantitative selection and weight (Ex: Nuclear, Water, Senior
index…)
• Quantitative support of sales desks