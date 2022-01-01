Menu

Jonathan KLEIN

Since starting university, I have worked in summers as a client assistant at Caisse d’Epargne and in the client back-office department at Banque Populaire. I am currently intern at Euroland Corporate, an independant investment bank focused on SMEs.
Thanks to these experiences, I practiced my banking skills and I have earned a reputation for consistently exceeding company and customer expectations. I have also worked in a small building and civil works company as a warehouseman. I discovered what are the major issue of a small company.

As for the academic program I am following until December 2014 (expected) – Sup de co Reims Master’s in Finance - it enables me to complete and widen my technical knowledge of Investment Banking and Corporate Finance in particular (Diagnostic and Financial evaluation, Firm Acquisition and Transmission, Accounting).

In addition to my analytical strengths, I bring to the table advanced computer skills (with cross-platform expertise in Windows and Mac); expertise in the MS Office suite of products. I also have the AMF Certification. I am fluent in English and I have a scholar level in German.

Mes compétences :
French
English
Accounting
Macroeconomics
Financial Instruments
IPO
Fundraising
Capital Structure
SMB
Microsoft office
Debt & Equity Financing
Financial Reporting
Equity Capital Market

Entreprises

  • Euroland Corporate - Intern - Issuer Department

    2013 - maintenant Euroland Corporate assist growth companies and financial investors in financial transactions such as fund raising (equity and debt), IPO, acquisition or disposal, capital reorganisation (OBO ... LBO).

    With 10 years of experience, numerous transactions and an experienced team, Euroland Corporate acts as the Council for Small Business, listed or unlisted, mainly in France.

    With a recognized expertise in the equity markets, including the place of No. 1 as Listing Sponsor on the Alternext market of NYSE Euronext, Euroland Corporate assist you throughout your market activities and your fundraiser.

    Focused on the success of our mission and achieving goals, our teams implement their expertise in financial engineering to satisfy our customers and support them in the long term.

  • CFPB - Centre de Formation de la Profession Bancaire - Certification AMF

    Nanterre 2012 - 2012

  • Caisse d'Epargne Lorraine Champagne Ardennes - Client Assistant

    2012 - 2012 - Operated basic financial and banking services (wire transfer, cash deposit, check deposit)
    - Provided financial advises (taxation, insurance, savings, fees)
    - Responded to client expectations

  • Groupe Banque Populaire - Client back-office

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Updated all the client database
    - Operated daily client back-office operation including management of credit cards and client record, suspension of banking privilege, ...
    - Monitored the branch offices database management

  • Van Mullem - Employee

    2010 - 2010 - Assisted workers in daily tasks
    - Delivered products to clients

  • Moselis - Employee

    2009 - 2009 - Managed a CV-bank
    - Duplicated and classified files

Formations

  • Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)

    Reims 2012 - maintenant Master of Science in Management

    Corporate Finance - - Entrepreneurship
    - Mergers & Acquisitions
    - Corporate Finance
    - Quantitative Methods
    - Ethics
    - Economics
    - Equity Valuation
    - Financial reporting & analysis

    Member of "RMS Invest"

  • TOIEC

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Résultat : 925/990

  • Université Nancy 2 MIAGE

    Nancy 2008 - 2012 Bachelor of Science

    Economics and Business Management

