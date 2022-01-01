Jonathan KLEIN

Since starting university, I have worked in summers as a client assistant at Caisse d’Epargne and in the client back-office department at Banque Populaire. I am currently intern at Euroland Corporate, an independant investment bank focused on SMEs.

Thanks to these experiences, I practiced my banking skills and I have earned a reputation for consistently exceeding company and customer expectations. I have also worked in a small building and civil works company as a warehouseman. I discovered what are the major issue of a small company.



As for the academic program I am following until December 2014 (expected) – Sup de co Reims Master’s in Finance - it enables me to complete and widen my technical knowledge of Investment Banking and Corporate Finance in particular (Diagnostic and Financial evaluation, Firm Acquisition and Transmission, Accounting).



In addition to my analytical strengths, I bring to the table advanced computer skills (with cross-platform expertise in Windows and Mac); expertise in the MS Office suite of products. I also have the AMF Certification. I am fluent in English and I have a scholar level in German.



Mes compétences :

French

English

Accounting

Macroeconomics

Financial Instruments

IPO

Fundraising

Capital Structure

SMB

Microsoft office

Debt & Equity Financing

Financial Reporting

Equity Capital Market