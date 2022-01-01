Menu

Jonathan KLER

Genève 11

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Websphere
SAS
UNIX
Windows server
SQL Server
Jboss
Problem Management
ITIL Certification
Linux
Conduite de réunion
Exploitation de l'ordonnanceur Vega
Exploitation de Networker
Clearquest
Windows
Ubuntu
Oracle
WebSphere Portal
IBM WebSphere
VEGA
SAS Statistical Package
Rational ClearQuest
Microsoft Windows 9x
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
BUILDFORGE
shell scripting
XML
Web Services
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic
VBScript
SATURN
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
COBIT
Baan
Drools
Moteur de règle
Management transverse

Entreprises

  • Lombard Odier - Responsable de l Availability Management

    Genève 11 2020 - maintenant Manager de l'équipe ayant la responsabilité des processus suivants :
    ▪ Incident Management
    ▪ Problem Management
    ▪ Service Level Management

  • Lombard Odier - INCIDENT MANAGER

    Genève 11 2017 - 2020

  • Groupe MGEN - Ingénieur de production

    Paris 2011 - 2017 Anciennement CHOREGIE

    ▪ Interlocuteur Support Applicatif sur le projet de refonte des Cotisations MGEN, puis exploitation après le démarrage en production
    ▪ Interlocuteur Support applicatif sur le projet de gestion des actifs retraites pour COREM (partenaire UMR), puis exploitation après le démarrage en production
    ▪ Représentant du Support Applicatif sur les sujets transverses de production (nouvel outil de gestion des demandes, Orchestrateur, etc)
    ▪ Contributeur à l’écriture du processus de Gestion des Problèmes, et représentant Support Applicatif dans le comité de Gestion des Problèmes.

  • UEM - Informaticien

    METZ 2004 - 2004 * Participation à la mise en place des logiciels EFLUID et SATURN (base de donnée ORACLE, Web services, export XML)

    * Création de procédure d'utilisation des logiciels ;
    * Développement d'applications périphériques.

  • OPEN - Analyste d'exploitation_ TeamLeader

    Levallois-Perret 2004 - 2011 ▪ Teamleader OPEN chez mes clients successifs
    ▪ Tuteur Lorraine/Champagne (responsable de l'intégration des nouveaux embauchés)
    ▪ Intégrations d’applications et mise en production
    ▪ Mise en place de chaines de traitements sous Unix/Linux/Windows ordonnées sous VEGA
    ▪ Migration de données, bascule
    ▪ Pilote de PRA
    ▪ Rédactions de documentations
    ▪ Participations aux comités de projet

  • UNIVERSAL PRESTATIONS - Responsable informatique

    2002 - 2004 Responsable informatique dans une entreprise travaillant dans l'automobile (import-export).
    - Création de toute l'infrastructure informatique de l'entreprise (réseau + perspectives d'évolution). ;
    - Création de programmes de gestions internes (stocks, facturation, suivi fournisseurs et clients). ;
    - Création d'outils pour les commerciaux (intranet avec suivi des stocks, comparaison automatique des
    véhicules en stocks avec leur valeur sur le marché, bon de commande centralisé pour tout le site).
    - Création du site Web(www.universal-prestations.com) .

  • Total - Analyste Programmeur stagiaire

    COURBEVOIE 2001 - 2001 * Création d'un outil de supervision de tous les disques de la plate forme de Carling et de celle de
    Dieuze (2 mois).

Formations

Réseau