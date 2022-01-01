Jonathan LALOU

-
BNP Paribas
- Technical Expert / Software Architect
Paris
2014 - 2016
Identification, listing, sort, action plan and resolution of several technical bugs linked to Oracle WebLogic 9 to 11g migration.
Skills: high-skilled expertise, architecture, development, WebLogic 11g farms, JMS, MQ Series, Java 6 / JEE 4, Spring 3 (Core, Integration…), Hibernate 3, Oracle 11g, Maven 2.2, IntelliJ IDEA 14, offshore coordination with Hong-Kong (SAR), China and Mumbai, India
-
Institut National de Veille Sanitaire
- Project manager and Technical Leader
2014 - 2015
Management of project Coset: survey and follow-up about health of workers affiliated to social programs.
(End of project expected on October 2014)
Skills: project management, architecture, development, Java 8 / JEE 7, Spring 4 (Core, AOP, Security, Data...), Hibernate 4 / JPA 2.1, JSF 2 / PrimeFaces 5, Oracle 11g, Jetty 9, Maven 3.2, IntelliJ IDEA 13, JRebel 5.4, partial remote working
-
EPaye
- Technical Expert
2013 - 2013
(8 days)
Audit of an application in SaaS mode:
* interview of stake holders
* analysis of code and documentation
* conclusions and recommendations
-
GMF
- Technical Expert and Project Manager
Levallois-Perret
2013 - 2013
(12 days)
* Technical audit and study of a project "from scratch" on which 4 developpers work
* IBM JDK 6, WebSphere (WAS 8), Ivy+Ant, JSF 2 + RichFaces, RAD / IntelliJ IDEA 12 Leda
-
Stepinfo
- Tech Lead
Paris
2012 - 2012
(1 month / internal project)
* Manager of a project of consultants' skill management.
* Skills: Java 7, Mule ESB 3.3, Hibernate 3 / JPA, Spring 3.5, MySQL, JSF 2, IntelliJ IDEA 12 (Leda) EAP
-
Centre Inffo
- Technical Expert
Saint Denis
2012 - 2012
(4.5 days)
* Audit of the application Dokelio as a Java expert.
* Fixed transverse technical pending issues
* Open Java 6, Tomcat 6, Hibernate 3, Spring 3, Maven 2.2, JEEM, JVM tuning
-
Centre Inffo
- Centre Inffo Technical Expert
Saint Denis
2012 - 2012
(1 day)
* Audit of the application Mercury as a Java expert.
* Fixed the pending issues
* Java 5, JSP, E-Deal, Ant
-
Stepinfo
- Director of Project
Paris
2012 - 2014
1/ Leader of fixed-price activity:
* pre-sales
* direction of projects
Among other projects won and led as director:
* Centre Inffo: referential of trainings: up to 6 developpers, 1 Scrum Master, 1 Product Owner and 1 Architect
* SGCIB: director of a center of services (1 local leader, 4 developpers)
* ePaye: director of project with two teams geographically split (undisclosed team size)
2/ Leader of the circle of experts.
Among other customers: Centre Inffo, Oseo / BPI France, ePaye, SVP Groupe, GMF, etc.
3/ Leader of external training.
Among other customers: BNP-Paribas (GECD, BP2S), SGCIB, Centre Inffo, ePaye, GMF, Orange (Etrali, GlobeCast), Opsone, Direct Energie, etc.
-
Amundi
- Transverse Architect and Project Manager
Paris
2012 - 2012
Management of project of general Stabilization and Reliability of more than 30 JOnAS servers
o Java 6 / JEE5,
o JOnAS 5.2
o OSGi
o EJB 2 and EJB3
o Joram
o Spring
o WebServices Axis & CXF
o JMS
o JUnit
o Design Pattern
o Sybase
o Ant 1.8.3
o Maven 2&3
o SVN
o IDE:
¤ Eclipse 3.7 Indigo
¤ IntelliJ IDEA 10&11 Ultimate
o Agility:
¤ Scrum
¤ TDD
¤ XP
-
BNP Paribas
- Software Architect and Senior Developper
Paris
2009 - 2012
• (60-70%) Analysis, architecture, plan, conception, development, test, integration on a global and world-wide application of Prime Brokerage.
• Promotion, training and implementation of Scrum methodology.
o Agility:
o Java 6 / J2EE
Spring 2.5.6
Hibernate 3.1.3
JMS
JUnit 4.4
JDBC
Quartz
Real time, strong constrained environment, distributed computation
o GWT 2 / GXT
o Mule ESB 2.2.1
o Tibco RendezVous 8
o Oracle WebLogic 10.3.3
o Oracle Coherence 3.5 (Tangosol) / EhCache
o Environnement: Eclipse 3.5 / IntelliJ IDEA 9.0.5
o Design Pattern
o XML
o Oracle 11g / Sybase 12
o Maven 2.2.1
o SubVersion 1.6
o GigaSpaces
o Tomcat 6 / OpenJMS / ActiveMQ
o Work in international context, with main teams based in New-York (Bank of America), Paris, Mumbai and other ones in London, Hong-Kong and Tokyo
• (20-25%) Architect and senior developer on a bridge between legacy platform and brand new platform for collateral computation: early analysis, architecture, workflow design, conception and development.
o Functional: datas are retrieved from the new platform, and poured into the legacy platform to follow the same process as datas regularly loaded (cf. below)
o Java 5 / J2EE:
JMS
Hibernate
Spring 2.5.6
EJB 2
JUnit 3
o Design Pattern, UML
o XML
o Oracle 11g
o Maven 2.0.11
o BIRT, Struts
o SubVersion
o BEA WebLogic 9.2
o Environnement: Intellij IDEA 9.0.5
o Work in international context, with teams based in New-York, Paris and Tokyo
o Support of level 2
• (10-15%) “Guru” on legacy platform for reporting:
o Functional: cf. below
o technical referent
o tuning and global improvement of the platform
o management of environments
o new developers training
o responsible of software factories
Hudson 1.301
Bamboo 2.0.2
Apache Archiva 1.1.1
Agile Methods: Scrum, XP, TDD, continuous integration
o Support of level 3: very complex issues (“mysterious” stacktraces, related to WebLogic or tiers frameworks)
-
BNP Paribas
- Senior Software Engineer
Paris
2007 - 2009
Development, tests, support and refactoring of a Prime Brokerage application.
• Functional: the platform loads extracts from various sources (batch mode: file, FTP; STP / real time mode: JMS, TibcoRV) and types (CSV, XML, and other proprietary formats) and produces reports. These reports are available on a website, and sent via FTP/mail to customers.
• Conception
• Development
• Test
• Refactoring
• Support of levels 1 and 2
• Used skills:
o Java 5 / J2EE 1.4:
Spring 2.5.5
Hibernate 3.2.6
JUnit 3
Swing
Struts
JWS
EJB 2
JSP
o WebLogic 9.2
o Design Pattern
o XML
o Unix
o Oracle
o Ant
o Maven 2
o SVN / CVS
o BIRT
o Ldap
o IDE: IntelliJ IDEA 8.1
o Agile Methods: Scrum, eXtreme Programming
-
IXIS Asset Management
- Software Engineer
2006 - 2006
Definitions, architecture, development, support and testing of a front-office risk limits software, for Board of Risks.
• Functional: the business team defines Risk Mandates, i.e. sheets for traders and/or groups of traders, to fix limits on some indicators (volume of transactions, PnL, greeks, etc.). The aim is to prevent traders from taking inconsiderate risks ; if they do, then their hierarchy is progressively and recursively warned of these excesses.
• Used skills:
o Java 5
Swing
Java WebStart
JUnit 3
Hibernate 2
o Design Pattern
o XML
o Sybase 12
o SubVersion 1.4
o IDE : Eclipse 3.3
-
Sungard Global Services
- Consultant
Lognes
2005 - 2012
Consultant for Sungard Global Services -former Sungard Consulting Services, former Cadextan- (Paris, France)
• Attended trainings:
o General Finance (2005)
o DotNet Framework (2006)
o Maven (2007)
o Spring (2007)
o Management of Risks (2007)
o Advanced J2EE (2008)
o Project Management (2010)
• Taught trainings:
o Scrum methodology (2009)
o Mule and ESB (2010)
• Reception of resumes and interviews with candidates for technical validation
• Member of Agile Methods team
-
Sungard Finance (Sungard GP3)
- Software Engineer
2005 - 2006
GP3 is a back office software aimed at managing portfolios of UCITS (equivalent to French OPCVM).
• Support, evolution, development
• Used skills:
o Java 5
o Swing
o JavaBeans
o JNLP, Java WebStart
o JSP
o JUnit
o Design Patterns
o Python
o Eclipse 3
o eXtreme Programming
-
Defics
- Software Engineer
2003 - 2005
* Java (JDK 1.4), C++
* Web: PhP, (x)HTML, JS, CSS, RSS
* Open Source Software