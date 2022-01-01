Menu

Jonathan LALOU

Paris

En résumé

Project Management, Architecture, Conception, Developpement, Test, Industrialization, Agility (Lean, Scrum, XP, continuous integration), technical leading

I am reachable on GMail (firstname.lastname@gmail.com) and on twitter (@John_the_cowboy)

Specialties:
• Programming Languages:
____o Java /J2EE
____o Python
• Frameworks
____o Spring: Core 4, AOP 4, Security 3, Data 1.6
____o Hibernate 4 / JPA 2.1
____o GWT 2 / GXT
____o JSF 2 / Primefaces 5 / Primefaces Extensions 2
____o Caching: Oracle Coherence 3.5 (Tangosol), EhCache
____o JMS,OpenJMS,Active MQ
____o EJB 2 / 3
____o Struts 2
• Agile Methods:
____o Lean
____o Scrum
____o XP
____o TDD
____o Software Factory
____o Continuous Integration
• Misc:
____o DataBase: Oracle, Sybase
____o WebLogic 10
____o WebSphere 8
____o JOnAS
____o Maven 2 / Maven 3 + plugins
____o Tibco RendezVous 8
____o Mule ESB 3.3
____o Tomcat 7
____o BIRT
____o GigaSpaces
____o SVN/Git
____o Design Patterns
•Web Oriented Languages: (X)HTML, PHP, JSP

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Technical Expert / Software Architect

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Identification, listing, sort, action plan and resolution of several technical bugs linked to Oracle WebLogic 9 to 11g migration.

    Skills: high-skilled expertise, architecture, development, WebLogic 11g farms, JMS, MQ Series, Java 6 / JEE 4, Spring 3 (Core, Integration…), Hibernate 3, Oracle 11g, Maven 2.2, IntelliJ IDEA 14, offshore coordination with Hong-Kong (SAR), China and Mumbai, India

  • Institut National de Veille Sanitaire - Project manager and Technical Leader

    2014 - 2015 Management of project Coset: survey and follow-up about health of workers affiliated to social programs.
    (End of project expected on October 2014)

    Skills: project management, architecture, development, Java 8 / JEE 7, Spring 4 (Core, AOP, Security, Data...), Hibernate 4 / JPA 2.1, JSF 2 / PrimeFaces 5, Oracle 11g, Jetty 9, Maven 3.2, IntelliJ IDEA 13, JRebel 5.4, partial remote working

  • EPaye - Technical Expert

    2013 - 2013 (8 days)
    Audit of an application in SaaS mode:
    * interview of stake holders
    * analysis of code and documentation
    * conclusions and recommendations

  • GMF - Technical Expert and Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2013 (12 days)
    * Technical audit and study of a project "from scratch" on which 4 developpers work
    * IBM JDK 6, WebSphere (WAS 8), Ivy+Ant, JSF 2 + RichFaces, RAD / IntelliJ IDEA 12 Leda

  • Stepinfo - Tech Lead

    Paris 2012 - 2012 (1 month / internal project)
    * Manager of a project of consultants' skill management.
    * Skills: Java 7, Mule ESB 3.3, Hibernate 3 / JPA, Spring 3.5, MySQL, JSF 2, IntelliJ IDEA 12 (Leda) EAP

  • Centre Inffo - Technical Expert

    Saint Denis 2012 - 2012 (4.5 days)
    * Audit of the application Dokelio as a Java expert.
    * Fixed transverse technical pending issues
    * Open Java 6, Tomcat 6, Hibernate 3, Spring 3, Maven 2.2, JEEM, JVM tuning

  • Centre Inffo - Centre Inffo Technical Expert

    Saint Denis 2012 - 2012 (1 day)
    * Audit of the application Mercury as a Java expert.
    * Fixed the pending issues
    * Java 5, JSP, E-Deal, Ant

  • Stepinfo - Director of Project

    Paris 2012 - 2014 1/ Leader of fixed-price activity:
    * pre-sales
    * direction of projects
    Among other projects won and led as director:
    * Centre Inffo: referential of trainings: up to 6 developpers, 1 Scrum Master, 1 Product Owner and 1 Architect
    * SGCIB: director of a center of services (1 local leader, 4 developpers)
    * ePaye: director of project with two teams geographically split (undisclosed team size)

    2/ Leader of the circle of experts.
    Among other customers: Centre Inffo, Oseo / BPI France, ePaye, SVP Groupe, GMF, etc.

    3/ Leader of external training.
    Among other customers: BNP-Paribas (GECD, BP2S), SGCIB, Centre Inffo, ePaye, GMF, Orange (Etrali, GlobeCast), Opsone, Direct Energie, etc.

  • Amundi - Transverse Architect and Project Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Management of project of general Stabilization and Reliability of more than 30 JOnAS servers

    o Java 6 / JEE5,
    o JOnAS 5.2
    o OSGi
    o EJB 2 and EJB3
    o Joram
    o Spring
    o WebServices Axis & CXF
    o JMS
    o JUnit
    o Design Pattern
    o Sybase
    o Ant 1.8.3
    o Maven 2&3
    o SVN
    o IDE:
    ¤ Eclipse 3.7 Indigo
    ¤ IntelliJ IDEA 10&11 Ultimate
    o Agility:
    ¤ Scrum
    ¤ TDD
    ¤ XP

  • BNP Paribas - Software Architect and Senior Developper

    Paris 2009 - 2012 • (60-70%) Analysis, architecture, plan, conception, development, test, integration on a global and world-wide application of Prime Brokerage.
    • Promotion, training and implementation of Scrum methodology.
    o Agility:
    o Java 6 / J2EE
     Spring 2.5.6
     Hibernate 3.1.3
     JMS
     JUnit 4.4
     JDBC
     Quartz
     Real time, strong constrained environment, distributed computation
    o GWT 2 / GXT
    o Mule ESB 2.2.1
    o Tibco RendezVous 8
    o Oracle WebLogic 10.3.3
    o Oracle Coherence 3.5 (Tangosol) / EhCache
    o Environnement: Eclipse 3.5 / IntelliJ IDEA 9.0.5
    o Design Pattern
    o XML
    o Oracle 11g / Sybase 12
    o Maven 2.2.1
    o SubVersion 1.6
    o GigaSpaces
    o Tomcat 6 / OpenJMS / ActiveMQ
    o Work in international context, with main teams based in New-York (Bank of America), Paris, Mumbai and other ones in London, Hong-Kong and Tokyo
    • (20-25%) Architect and senior developer on a bridge between legacy platform and brand new platform for collateral computation: early analysis, architecture, workflow design, conception and development.
    o Functional: datas are retrieved from the new platform, and poured into the legacy platform to follow the same process as datas regularly loaded (cf. below)
    o Java 5 / J2EE:
     JMS
     Hibernate
     Spring 2.5.6
     EJB 2
     JUnit 3
    o Design Pattern, UML
    o XML
    o Oracle 11g
    o Maven 2.0.11
    o BIRT, Struts
    o SubVersion
    o BEA WebLogic 9.2
    o Environnement: Intellij IDEA 9.0.5
    o Work in international context, with teams based in New-York, Paris and Tokyo
    o Support of level 2
    • (10-15%) “Guru” on legacy platform for reporting:
    o Functional: cf. below
    o technical referent
    o tuning and global improvement of the platform
    o management of environments
    o new developers training
    o responsible of software factories
     Hudson 1.301
     Bamboo 2.0.2
     Apache Archiva 1.1.1
     Agile Methods: Scrum, XP, TDD, continuous integration
    o Support of level 3: very complex issues (“mysterious” stacktraces, related to WebLogic or tiers frameworks)

  • BNP Paribas - Senior Software Engineer

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Development, tests, support and refactoring of a Prime Brokerage application.
    • Functional: the platform loads extracts from various sources (batch mode: file, FTP; STP / real time mode: JMS, TibcoRV) and types (CSV, XML, and other proprietary formats) and produces reports. These reports are available on a website, and sent via FTP/mail to customers.
    • Conception
    • Development
    • Test
    • Refactoring
    • Support of levels 1 and 2
    • Used skills:
    o Java 5 / J2EE 1.4:
     Spring 2.5.5
     Hibernate 3.2.6
     JUnit 3
     Swing
     Struts
     JWS
     EJB 2
     JSP
    o WebLogic 9.2
    o Design Pattern
    o XML
    o Unix
    o Oracle
    o Ant
    o Maven 2
    o SVN / CVS
    o BIRT
    o Ldap
    o IDE: IntelliJ IDEA 8.1
    o Agile Methods: Scrum, eXtreme Programming

  • IXIS Asset Management - Software Engineer

    2006 - 2006 Definitions, architecture, development, support and testing of a front-office risk limits software, for Board of Risks.
    • Functional: the business team defines Risk Mandates, i.e. sheets for traders and/or groups of traders, to fix limits on some indicators (volume of transactions, PnL, greeks, etc.). The aim is to prevent traders from taking inconsiderate risks ; if they do, then their hierarchy is progressively and recursively warned of these excesses.
    • Used skills:
    o Java 5
     Swing
     Java WebStart
     JUnit 3
     Hibernate 2
    o Design Pattern
    o XML
    o Sybase 12
    o SubVersion 1.4
    o IDE : Eclipse 3.3

  • Sungard Global Services - Consultant

    Lognes 2005 - 2012 Consultant for Sungard Global Services -former Sungard Consulting Services, former Cadextan- (Paris, France)
    • Attended trainings:
    o General Finance (2005)
    o DotNet Framework (2006)
    o Maven (2007)
    o Spring (2007)
    o Management of Risks (2007)
    o Advanced J2EE (2008)
    o Project Management (2010)
    • Taught trainings:
    o Scrum methodology (2009)
    o Mule and ESB (2010)
    • Reception of resumes and interviews with candidates for technical validation
    • Member of Agile Methods team

  • Sungard Finance (Sungard GP3) - Software Engineer

    2005 - 2006 GP3 is a back office software aimed at managing portfolios of UCITS (equivalent to French OPCVM).
    • Support, evolution, development
    • Used skills:
    o Java 5
    o Swing
    o JavaBeans
    o JNLP, Java WebStart
    o JSP
    o JUnit
    o Design Patterns
    o Python
    o Eclipse 3
    o eXtreme Programming

  • Defics - Software Engineer

    2003 - 2005 * Java (JDK 1.4), C++
    * Web: PhP, (x)HTML, JS, CSS, RSS
    * Open Source Software

Formations

Réseau