Jonathan LALOU

Project Management, Architecture, Conception, Developpement, Test, Industrialization, Agility (Lean, Scrum, XP, continuous integration), technical leading



I am reachable on GMail (firstname.lastname@gmail.com) and on twitter (@John_the_cowboy)



Specialties:

• Programming Languages:

____o Java /J2EE

____o Python

• Frameworks

____o Spring: Core 4, AOP 4, Security 3, Data 1.6

____o Hibernate 4 / JPA 2.1

____o GWT 2 / GXT

____o JSF 2 / Primefaces 5 / Primefaces Extensions 2

____o Caching: Oracle Coherence 3.5 (Tangosol), EhCache

____o JMS,OpenJMS,Active MQ

____o EJB 2 / 3

____o Struts 2

• Agile Methods:

____o Lean

____o Scrum

____o XP

____o TDD

____o Software Factory

____o Continuous Integration

• Misc:

____o DataBase: Oracle, Sybase

____o WebLogic 10

____o WebSphere 8

____o JOnAS

____o Maven 2 / Maven 3 + plugins

____o Tibco RendezVous 8

____o Mule ESB 3.3

____o Tomcat 7

____o BIRT

____o GigaSpaces

____o SVN/Git

____o Design Patterns

•Web Oriented Languages: (X)HTML, PHP, JSP



