Jonathan LE LOUS

St Cloud

En résumé

My job : team management (30+), cloud leader (OpenStack but not only...), business development, community management, partnership (Red Hat, IBM, Azure...).
Savoir-faire Linux is an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified company.

I'm active on free software and open source communities:
- Board member of April - French (and European) free software association with more than 4000 members.
- Co-founder and VP of OpenStack French Users Association
- Events (co-organizer): Open World Forum, Solutions Linux and technical events (meetup...)
- Blogger and speaker: http://blog.itnservice.net/

Mes compétences :
Elearning
Marketing
Informatique
Web 2.0
Learning
Linux
Logiciel libre
Open source
OpenStack
Logiciels libres
Entreprises

  • Alterway

    St Cloud maintenant

  • Savoir-faire Linux - Directeur des Offres / Cloud leader

    2014 - maintenant Savoir-faire Linux est le chef de file de l'informatique à code ouvert sous licence libre au Québec et au Canada. Depuis 1999, l'entreprise développe une expertise exceptionnelle qu'elle met au service des entreprises et des organisations publiques afin de répondre aux défis de l'évolution de leurs systèmes d'information en mutation constante.

    Dotée en 2013 d'une équipe multidisciplinaire de près de 100 consultants, elle sert une clientèle de plus de 500 organisations, incluant des organisations publiques québécoises et canadiennes, de grandes agences internationales, des géants industriels et des PME/PMI québécoises.

    Savoir-faire Linux a son siège social à Montréal et des bureaux à Québec et Ottawa. Certifiée ISO 9001 et ISO 14001, elle est fortement implantée dans les communautés du logiciel libre. Membre de la prestigieuse Linux Foundation, Savoir-faire Linux apporte des contributions majeures à des nombreux logiciels libres.

  • Alter Way - Responsable Innovation et Offre de formation

    St Cloud 2012 - 2014 - Responsable innovation: Projets R&D (partenariats, gestion projet, équipe technique, recherche de financements, marketing stratégique), projets de contributions en lien avec la présidence, la direction technique et la direction avant-vente.

    - Responsable de l'offre de formation - Alter Way Formation : Management de l'offre et gestion de la production.

  • April - Association de promotion et de défense des logiciels libres - Membre du Conseil d'Administration

    2012 - maintenant Pionnière du logiciel libre en France, l'April, constituée de 5406 adhérents (4928 individus, 478 entreprises, associations et organisations), est depuis 1996 un acteur majeur de la démocratisation et de la diffusion du logiciel libre et des standards ouverts auprès du grand public, des professionnels et des institutions dans l'espace francophone.

  • Intelli'N - Chef de projet

    Meudon 2008 - 2012 Intelli'N est la 1ière grappe d'entreprise labellisée dédiée au logiciel libre en France
    - Chef de projet pour Intelli'N : Mise en place de la stratégie, du marketing, de la communication du cluster.
    - Organisation et animation des groupes projets liés aux briques technologiques (VoIP, Infrastructure, E-learning, Décisionnel).
    - Intelli'N TV : Lancement et animation de la 1ière webtv dédiée à l'open source (200 videos and more than 200 000 visits). Partenariat avec les principaux événements du secteur.

    www.intelli-n.fr
    www.intelli-n.tv

  • Libenti - Responsable Midi-Pyrénées

    2006 - 2008 Libenti est un organisme de formation spécialisé dans l'open source situé à Montpellier
    - J'ai géré l'offre de formation et
    - Montage des dossiers de financement du plan de formation
    - Ouverture et gestion de l'Agence Midi-Pyrénées
    - Lancement d un événement local (« Vendanges du libre ») et particpation à l'association d'utilisateurs locals (Linux Tarn)

  • Libenti - Ingénieur de la formation

    2004 - 2006 Spécialisé Formation Open source
    Membres des associations ALL et Adullact
    Montpellier

Formations

