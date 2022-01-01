Jonathan LE LOUS

My job : team management (30+), cloud leader (OpenStack but not only...), business development, community management, partnership (Red Hat, IBM, Azure...).
Savoir-faire Linux is an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified company.
I'm active on free software and open source communities:
- Board member of April - French (and European) free software association with more than 4000 members.
- Co-founder and VP of OpenStack French Users Association
- Events (co-organizer): Open World Forum, Solutions Linux and technical events (meetup...)
- Blogger and speaker: http://blog.itnservice.net/
Mes compétences :
Elearning
Marketing
Informatique
Web 2.0
Learning
Linux
Logiciel libre
Open source
OpenStack
Logiciels libres
Recherche