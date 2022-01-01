Menu

Jonathan LEHY

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SUEZ IWS REMÉDIATION - Responsable commercial sites et sols pollués

    2018 - maintenant

  • SUEZ - Commercial

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2015 - maintenant

  • Lafarge betons - Technico commercial

    2010 - 2015

  • IMS FRANCE - Attaché commercial

    saint priest 2008 - 2010 En alternance

Formations

Réseau