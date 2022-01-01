Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan LEHY
Ajouter
Jonathan LEHY
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SUEZ IWS REMÉDIATION
- Responsable commercial sites et sols pollués
2018 - maintenant
SUEZ
- Commercial
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2015 - maintenant
Lafarge betons
- Technico commercial
2010 - 2015
IMS FRANCE
- Attaché commercial
saint priest
2008 - 2010
En alternance
Formations
CEFIC ESSCOM - GROUPE FORTEAM
Saint Herblain
2008 - 2010
BTS
Négociation/Relation clientèle
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Carol NIEWIDZIALA
Fabrice TAUSCHER
François REILLON
Marie GUILBERT
Nicolas BAVAMIAN
Quentin CHAUVON
Régis REEB
Wilfredo CAPA
Willy TANGUY