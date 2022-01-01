Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan LOPEZ
Ajouter
Jonathan LOPEZ
VIRIAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Grenoble
2009 - 2011
bachelor gestion d'un centre de profit (option : distribution)
Ecole Pigier
Lyon
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel