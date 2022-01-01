Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan MAROLE
Ajouter
Jonathan MAROLE
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eden Games
- Lead Vehicle Tech and Artist
Lyon
2008 - maintenant
Eden Games
- Artist Junior
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Saint Jean Baptiste De La Salle
Avignon
2000 - 2002
BTS Informatique Industrielle
Lycée Frederic Mistral
Avignon
1997 - 2000
Bac Arts Appliqués
Réseau
Cécile POULAIN
Elise FABRE
Gwendoline ANCELIN
Jennifer MILLION
Laurent KRUCH
Ludovic PIARD
Nicolas BRIGNON
Nicoulaïe VERNOUILLET
Olivier PRAT
Thierry VAIRA