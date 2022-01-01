Retail
Jonathan MATTLINGER
Ajouter
Jonathan MATTLINGER
METZ
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Climatisation
Entreprises
mci
- Chef chantier
2017 - maintenant
climatair climaticien de france lorraine
- Conducteur de travaux
2015 - maintenant
A N energies
- Conducteur de travaux
2014 - maintenant
Gleim
- Chef de chantier chauffage sanitaire electricite
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Chambre Des Metiers De La Moselle
Metz
1997 - 2000
cap
Réseau
Ab2pro PALMA FRANCE
Adeline QUENNEC
Carol-Anne PICHARD
Cédric GUICHON
Florent GASC
Hakan DUYGU
Laure LAURE AUBRY (SEICHEPINE)
Perdrieau CÉDRIC
Richard LIEB
Serge NONNEZ