Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan NIANG
Ajouter
Jonathan NIANG
GUYANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Guyancourt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IFOP
- Chargé d'études
maintenant
Formations
IAE
Toulouse
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Christelle BLONDEAU
Deniz BOZKURT
El Aouni MOHAMMED
Laurent MOSSON
Linda GACEM
Marion LAMBOLEY
Marylène BERTIN
Sebastien BOURQUI
Sébastien LE DINH
Trouillas EMMANUELLE