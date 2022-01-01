Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan NOYAU
Ajouter
Jonathan NOYAU
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MyDesign.com
- Vendeur-graphiste
2016 - 2017
Boesner
- Vendeur
2016 - 2016
Apicoove
- Graphiste
OLLIOULES
2015 - 2016
APICOOVE
- Illustrateur-graphiste
OLLIOULES
2015 - 2015
Formations
ENAAI
Voglans
2007 - 2010
Sicams
Chambery
2007 - 2008
BAFA
Réseau
Amandine BLANC
Franck MABILON
Marine FAYOLLE
Quentin FOURNET
Stéphane SAVONA