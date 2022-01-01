Menu

Jonathan PARTOUCHE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

•Business Development (Development of the international partners & clients portfolio)
•Managing international commercial negotiations
•Managing consulting services in A&D, Cyber-Security and IT tools integrations for international portfolio
•Supporting international companies to expand their business and to launch their brands into new foreign markets
•Marketing Analysis in International Economic Environment, Lead Generation activities
•Deal with strategic and management aspects
•Defined and managing action plans, as agreed with the clients
•Supervised critical constraints in order to improve the efficiency and the level of customer satisfaction
•Coordinating projects to minimize processing costs by re-designing business strategies


Mes compétences :
SPSS
Optometry
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Matlab

Entreprises

  • Origone S.A.S. - Directeur General

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Rinaliel - Assistant PDG

    2013 - 2013 • Développement des relations aux entreprises (développement des partenaires commerciaux internationaux, clients et contacts portefeuille)
    • Négociations commerciales internationales, gestion et suivi
    • Engagement proactif face à différentes cultures et à travailler dans un environnement international
    • Présentation et évaluation pour la valeur acquise des systèmes de gestion et de certification
    • Définir et soumissions pour l'adhésion des sociétés, les certifications standard et la politique d'assurance de gestion.
    • Responsabilité sur les aspects stratégiques et de gestion

  • Amplio Software Ltd - Directeur des Opérations

    2013 - 2014 • Business Développement (Développement des partenaires internationaux et portefeuille de clients)
    • Gestion des négociations commerciales internationales
    • Gestion des services de conseil en A & D, Cyber-sécurité et des outils informatiques pour les intégrations au portefeuille international
    • Soutenir les entreprises internationales à développer leur entreprise et à lancer leurs marques sur de nouveaux marchés à l’étranger
    • Analyse marketing dans l'environnement économique international, les activités de Lead Génération
    • Traiter les aspects stratégiques et de gestion
    • Définition et gestion des plans d'action, comme convenu avec les clients
    • Encadrement des contraintes critiques en vue d'améliorer l'efficacité et le niveau de satisfaction de la clientèle
    • Directement en relation avec d'importants clients (Renault Trucks, Thales, Safran, Banque de France) et les fournisseurs
    • Coordonner des projets pour réduire les coûts de traitement par des stratégies d'affaires re-conception
    • Utilisation d’outils informatiques pour appel d'offres, examen des propositions, soumissions et aux outils de gouvernance (offres de plus de 50 millions de livres)

  • Inserm - Technicien

    PARIS 13 2012 - 2013 • Assistanat biomédicale d’une Étude comportementale de plus de 50 personnes
    • Créé et géré les données à l'aide de tests statistiques MATHLAB et SPSS menant à la co-publication sur «les processus d'adaptation rapides et lents dans la prise de décision perceptive tactile: preuves de comportement et MEG»
    • Occupation dans différents domaines de recherche multidisciplinaires et œuvrant dans un environnement international

  • Université de Montréal - Technicien

    2012 - 2012 • Direction en co-recherche menant à la publication sur: «les cannabinoïdes de type 2 du récepteur rétinien est exprimé dans les cellules de la rétine Muller vervet singe»

  • Hôtel OMNI - Agent de Sécurité

    2008 - 2009 * A travaillé dans un environnement anglophone ;
    * Gestion des contraintes critiques en vue d'améliorer l'efficacité et le niveau de satisfaction de la clientèle

  • Ultramar - Agent

    Montréal 2007 - 2008 Agent
    * A travaillé dans un environnement anglophone ;
    * Soutien aux aspects de gestion ;
    * Gestion des factures et BC des fournisseurs ,

  • Rona - Agent

    2007 - 2007 Agent
    * A travaillé dans un environnement anglophone ;
    * Directement en interaction avec des clients importants dans la construction et l'immobilier ;
    * Gestion CRM et portefeuille de clients

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2009 - 2013 Licence Biologie

  • Cégep Marie-Victorin (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2008 Certificat Gérontologie

  • Collège International Marie De France (Montréal)

    Montréal 2004 - 2006 Bac Sciences

Réseau