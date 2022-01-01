Jonathan PARTOUCHE

•Business Development (Development of the international partners & clients portfolio)

•Managing international commercial negotiations

•Managing consulting services in A&D, Cyber-Security and IT tools integrations for international portfolio

•Supporting international companies to expand their business and to launch their brands into new foreign markets

•Marketing Analysis in International Economic Environment, Lead Generation activities

•Deal with strategic and management aspects

•Defined and managing action plans, as agreed with the clients

•Supervised critical constraints in order to improve the efficiency and the level of customer satisfaction

•Coordinating projects to minimize processing costs by re-designing business strategies





Mes compétences :

SPSS

Optometry

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Matlab