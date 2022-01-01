Jonathan PENNETIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
MBA with core competencies in management and supervision in the oil and gas industry. Strong analytical skills and a good sense of human relationships. Highly motivated and willing to develop my skills. Specialized in surface treatment and protective coatings. Bilingual in French & English. FROSIO level 3 certified
Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Autonomie
Esprit d'équipe
Gestion de projet
International
Investi
Management
Management international
Rigueur