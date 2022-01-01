Menu

Jonathan PENNETIER

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

MBA with core competencies in management and supervision in the oil and gas industry. Strong analytical skills and a good sense of human relationships. Highly motivated and willing to develop my skills. Specialized in surface treatment and protective coatings. Bilingual in French & English. FROSIO level 3 certified

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Autonomie
Esprit d'équipe
Gestion de projet
International
Investi
Management
Management international
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Painting & Coating Engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2014 - maintenant

  • LASSARAT S.A - Branch Manager (NIGERIA)

    2011 - 2014 Nigeria, Port Harcourt

    Manager of the company’s Nigerian Subsidiary (Profield Nigeria Limited).
    Management of 80 persons.

    Follow up of Operations & all on-going projects

    Business Development, prospection of customers & contracts

    Price, Costs & Technical estimations on call for tenders & projects

    Invoicing of Customers

    Development of human resources. Internal training programs and certification of personnel through external recognized training centers.

    Attendance and reporting in management, production, QA/QC, commercial & HSE meetings with customers.

  • LASSARAT S.A - Assistant Contrôle de Gestion

    2009 - 2009

  • LASSARAT S.A - Chef de Projet / Project Manager (NIGERIA)

    2009 - 2011 Nigeria, Port Harcourt

    Management of OML 58 Upgrade phase 1 project for the scope of work related to LASSARAT as a subcontractor to Saipem / Ponticelli / Desicon joint venture. Management of 3 teams, 45 persons.

    Optimization and follow up of Production
    (development and implementation of a new production software with IT subcontractor)

    Customer relationship,
    (attendance and reporting in management, production, QA/QC and HSE meetings)

    QA/QC - HSE
    Writing and implementation of QA/QC and HSE procedures according to clients’ and project specifications (GS COR 350)
    Creation and implementation of QC and HSE daily and monthly reports

    Daily Supervision of expatriate and local workforce

    Inventory and Supply management

    Suppliers and Subcontractors management

  • STUDIOS92 Group - Responsable d’agence / Office Manager

    2006 - 2006 Royaume Uni, Londres

    Contrat de 5 mois

    Office Manager d’une agence spécialisée dans la location d’appartements –Responsable et Management d’une équipe de neuf personnes.

    Développement d’opportunités de business avec des clients et partenaires existants et potentiels.

  • SINOFRANCE - Assistant Marketing et Communication

    2005 - 2005 China, Beijing

    Created & launched direct marketing operations - E-mailing and phoning operations to develop the French customers’ database.

    Implemented new communication tools - Creation, design and development of a new website & brochures (French and English versions).

  • SA FIVE ENGINEERING - Assistant Comptable et Ressources Humaines

    2004 - 2004 South Africa, Cape town

    Responsible with guidance for the end of year analysis of customers’ accounts.

    Human resources manager assistant for two weeks (attended and reported on a B2B legal case).

Formations

