Jonathan PLANÇON
Ajouter
Jonathan PLANÇON
ALBERTVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Duvel Moortgat
- Chef de secteur
2016 - maintenant
Suivi des clients et des distributeurs
Développement des marques du portefeuille
Animation des marques sur le réseau chr
POMONA
- Chef de secteur
Antony
2011 - 2016
CASINO
- Formation directeur adjoint
Saint-Étienne
2007 - 2009
Formations
IAE
Grenoble
2009 - 2010
Vente et distribution
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE
Lyon
2007 - 2009
Gestion Formation Directeur Adjoint de magasin
Fachhochschule (Münster)
Münster
2006 - 2007
BWL
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France Tech de Co
Grenoble
2004 - 2006
Techniques de commercialisation
Réseau
Abdel Kader BENATIA
Abdellatif BOURRAS ING-MBA
Christophe BERTRAND
Delphine CLEMONT
Fabrice KHALFA
Florian FERRÉ
Lilian BONNARDON
Olivier HAUBTMANN
Philippe BONNAIRE
Roland BARRAUX