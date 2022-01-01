Jonathan ROUSSEAUX

2005 - maintenantAs a System Engineer within the Software Services and IS - Operation Support Team, I'm working mainly on the instalation, integration, configuration and maintenance of the following products:
- Unicenter Network and System Management (NSM)
- Automation with Perl Script.
- Unicenter Service Level Management Option (SLMO)
- Auditec Newtest
- Microsoft Operations Manager (MOM).
- IBM Remote Supersor Adaptor integration within NSM.
Axa Belgium
- Internship
Nanterre 2004 - 2004Last year Internship at Axa Belgium.
AXA Technology Services
- Network Operating Trainee
Nanterre 2004 - 2005
Formations
Haute Ecole D'Enseignement Supérieur De Namur - Iesn (Namur)
Namur2001 - 2004Information Technology
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)