Jonathan ROUSSEAUX

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Please see my profile on: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jrousseaux

Mes compétences :
MOM
NSM
Perl
RSA
SCOM
Spectrum

Entreprises

  • Axa Tech Belgium - System Engineer

    2005 - maintenant As a System Engineer within the Software Services and IS - Operation Support Team, I'm working mainly on the instalation, integration, configuration and maintenance of the following products:

    - Unicenter Network and System Management (NSM)
    - Automation with Perl Script.
    - Unicenter Service Level Management Option (SLMO)
    - Auditec Newtest
    - Microsoft Operations Manager (MOM).
    - IBM Remote Supersor Adaptor integration within NSM.

  • Axa Belgium - Internship

    Nanterre 2004 - 2004 Last year Internship at Axa Belgium.

  • AXA Technology Services - Network Operating Trainee

    Nanterre 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • Haute Ecole D'Enseignement Supérieur De Namur - Iesn (Namur)

    Namur 2001 - 2004 Information Technology

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1998 - 2001

  • Collège Notre-Dame De La Paix (Namur)

    Namur 1992 - 1998

