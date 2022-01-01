Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan SOARES
Ajouter
Jonathan SOARES
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BHCAR DIJON
- Gérant
2014 - maintenant
Formations
CCI Formation
Dijon
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Benoit DELRUE
Florence ROUX