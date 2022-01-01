Menu

Jonathan SY

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Belgian Air Force - Student Fighter Pilot

    2012 - maintenant Student Pilot
    - 122h on SF260 Marchetti
    - 43h on Dassault Dornier Alpha-Jet

  • Airbus Group - Internship - Aircraft Performance Department

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Validation of an on-board function that aims at assessing, in real-time, the fuel over-consumption of the aircraft..

    The validation of the solution has been done in different steps:
    - On-ground tests from flight tests recordings
    - Validation on full flight simulator (A350)
    - Development of a prototype of the function on Flight test aircraft (A350).

    In addition to these tasks, I had to modify and adapt the design of the function.

  • Air France - Cabin Crew - Seasonal Contract

    Roissy CDG 2011 - 2011 - Long Haul cabin crew within AIR FRANCE.
    - Provide excellent customer service to passengers.
    - Ensure passengers' comfort and safety throughout the flight.

  • Dassault Falcon Service - Trainee - Methods & Tools Engineer

    Le Bourget 2010 - 2010 Reduce Falcon maintenance costs by :
    - Improving spare parts stock management.
    - Optimizing mechanics' tools availability.

Formations

  • Royal Military Academy

    Brussels 2012 - 2013 ATPL (A)

    Air law
    Aircraft general knowledge
    Flight planning and monitoring
    Human performance and limitations
    Meteorology
    Operational procedures
    Principles of flight
    Communications (IFR & VFR)
    Performance
    General navigation
    Radio navigation
    Instrumentation
    Weight and balance

  • Ecole Supérieure Technique Aer Auto

    Levallois Perret 2006 - 2012 Master's degree, Aeronautical Engineering

    ISAE Group

    ESTACA, Paris (a 5-year programme in Aeronautical, Aerospace, Automobile andRailway Engineering). Graduated engineer with a major in aeronautics.

