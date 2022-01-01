Jonathan SY

-
Belgian Air Force
- Student Fighter Pilot
2012 - maintenant
Student Pilot
- 122h on SF260 Marchetti
- 43h on Dassault Dornier Alpha-Jet
-
Airbus Group
- Internship - Aircraft Performance Department
Blagnac
2011 - 2012
Validation of an on-board function that aims at assessing, in real-time, the fuel over-consumption of the aircraft..
The validation of the solution has been done in different steps:
- On-ground tests from flight tests recordings
- Validation on full flight simulator (A350)
- Development of a prototype of the function on Flight test aircraft (A350).
In addition to these tasks, I had to modify and adapt the design of the function.
-
Air France
- Cabin Crew - Seasonal Contract
Roissy CDG
2011 - 2011
- Long Haul cabin crew within AIR FRANCE.
- Provide excellent customer service to passengers.
- Ensure passengers' comfort and safety throughout the flight.
-
Dassault Falcon Service
- Trainee - Methods & Tools Engineer
Le Bourget
2010 - 2010
Reduce Falcon maintenance costs by :
- Improving spare parts stock management.
- Optimizing mechanics' tools availability.