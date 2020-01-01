Joseph KOMBILA-BIGOUNDOU (NDENDÉ)

Chef du Personnel - Responsable Administratif des Ressources Humaines
Expérimenté - Compétence - Dynamique.
06 Avril 2015 à 23 Août 2016 : Chef du Personnel à Siat Bitam - 12 Mai 2011 à Janvier 2014 : Chef du Personnel chantier Mikongo Haut-Abanga Mitzic ( Société du Groupe Rougier Gabon ) - Novembre 2007 à 10 Mai 2011 : Responsable Administratif, Chargé du Personnel ( Société FOREEX Saint-Germain Mitzic Gabon ) - Mars 1999 à Septembre 2004 : Chef du Personnel / Comptable ( Société B.T.I.G Mounana ) - Octobre 1993 à Novembre 1996 : Responsable Administratif, Chargé du Personnel / Comptable ( PME : Menuiserie Saint-Martin Mouila Gabon ) - Avril 1984 à Septembre 1988 : Comptable au contrôle de gestion à la Direction Administrative et Financière ( C.F.G Port-Gentil Gabon )
Mes compétences :
Gestion des Ressources Humaines
Comptabilité
Connaissance informatiques
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM Hardware
Audit
Pas de formation renseignée