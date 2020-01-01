Menu

Joseph KOMBILA-BIGOUNDOU (NDENDÉ)

MITZIC

En résumé

Chef du Personnel - Responsable Administratif des Ressources Humaines

Expérimenté - Compétence - Dynamique.

06 Avril 2015 à 23 Août 2016 : Chef du Personnel à Siat Bitam - 12 Mai 2011 à Janvier 2014 : Chef du Personnel chantier Mikongo Haut-Abanga Mitzic ( Société du Groupe Rougier Gabon ) - Novembre 2007 à 10 Mai 2011 : Responsable Administratif, Chargé du Personnel ( Société FOREEX Saint-Germain Mitzic Gabon ) - Mars 1999 à Septembre 2004 : Chef du Personnel / Comptable ( Société B.T.I.G Mounana ) - Octobre 1993 à Novembre 1996 : Responsable Administratif, Chargé du Personnel / Comptable ( PME : Menuiserie Saint-Martin Mouila Gabon ) - Avril 1984 à Septembre 1988 : Comptable au contrôle de gestion à la Direction Administrative et Financière ( C.F.G Port-Gentil Gabon )

Mes compétences :
Gestion des Ressources Humaines
Comptabilité
Connaissance informatiques
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
IBM Hardware
Audit

Entreprises

  • SIAT GABON BITAM - Chef du Personnel

    2015 - 2016 • Garantir l’application des règles sociales, des accords et des règles de gestion en vigueur.
    • Veiller à l’application des procédures de l’entreprise en matière de la gestion et administration du personnel sur le site (chantier).
    • Superviser, gérer, contrôler la gestion administrative du personnel (effectifs, mouvements du personnel, contrats de travail, temps de travail, prévoyance, etc.) et autres documents administratifs.
    • Suivie des points d’audit.
    • Déclarations des accidents du travail et suivi des dossiers du personnel pour affiliation à la CNSS.
    • Relation administrative.
    • Gestion de la paie : traitement et saisie des éléments de salaire du personnel.

  • GROUPE ROUGIER GABON (Chantier Mikongo Haut-Abanga) Mitzic - Chef du Personnel

    2011 - 2014 Gestion et planification de recrutement du personnel. - Suivi des procédures de la gestion des ressources humaines. - Gestion du dialogue social: relation et négociation avec les partenaires sociaux. - Création et organisation des dossiers du personnel et d'autres documents administratifs. - Suivi des points d'audits. - Déclarations des accidents du travail et suivi des dossiers du personnel pour affiliation à la CNSS. - Gestion de la paie: traitement et saisie des salaires du personnel (logiciel AFORIS PAIE).

  • Société FOREEX Mitzic - Responsable Administratif & Chargé du Personnel

    2007 - 2011 * Chargé de recrutement du personnel. ;
    * Création, organisation et suivi du dossier individuel des ressources humaines (Personnel local et expatrié). ;
    * Gestion du dialogue social : relation et négociation avec les partenaires sociaux. ;
    * Représentation de l'entreprise auprès des administrations. ;
    * Suivie des contentieux auprès du Tribunal. ;
    * Déclarations des accidents du travail et suivi des dossiers du personnel pour affiliation à la CNSS. ;
    * Gestion de la paie : préparation et traitement des salaires du personnel. ;
    * Gestion et suivi de stock grumes clients locaux et exports. ;

  • Société B.T.I.G - Chef du Personnel & Comptable

    1999 - 2004 * Gestion et planification de recrutement des ressources humaines (Personnel local et expatrié). ;
    * Développement organisationnel et gestion des performances individuelles en adéquation avec les stratégies de la société. ;
    * Gestion du dialogue social : relation et négociation avec les partenaires sociaux. ;
    * Représentation de l'entreprise auprès des administrations. ;
    * Suivie des contentieux auprès du Tribunal. ;
    * Déclarations des accidents du travail et suivi des dossiers du personnel pour affiliation à la CNSS. ;
    * Gestion de la paie : traitements et saisie des salaires du personnel. ;
    * Gérance et suivi de la caisse. ;

  • Menuiserie - Responsable Administratif & Chargé du Personnel

    1993 - 1996 * Gestion du personnel. ;
    * Classement des dossiers du personnel et autres dossiers administratifs. ;
    * Représentation de l'entreprise auprès des administrations. ;
    * Déclarations des accidents du travail et suivi des dossiers du personnel pour affiliation à la CNSS. ;
    * Gestion de la paie : traitements des salaires du personnel. ;
    * Elaboration de l'état de rapprochement bancaire. ;
    * Gérance et suivi de la caisse. ;

  • Compagnie Forestière du Gabon - Comptable & contrôle de gestion

    1984 - 1988 au contrôle de gestion (Direction Administrative et Financière)
    * Traitement et saisie des engagements de dépenses. ;
    * Imputation et saisie des factures clients, fournisseurs et pièces de caisse. ;
    * Suivi et pointage des comptes.
    * Divers travaux comptables. ;

Formations

