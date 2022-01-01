Julie FERNANDEZ

DIGITICK / INFOCONCERT / SFR LIVE - Groupe Vivendi
- Graphiste / webdesigner
2012 - maintenant
// DIGITICK //
. Créations des visuels du site internet, page web, bannières en passant par les logos
et les pictogrammes
. Création charte graphique avec ses déclinaisons
. Gestion de la communication externe de l'entreprise
. Réalisation des campagnes publicitaires print et web
. Designer billetteries marques blanches, création et découpe des différents billets (pass multi jours, invitations etc...)
. Intégration CSS, XHTML
. Management (encadrement, plannification, validation)
En détail :
Web
. Réponses aux appels d'offres (design billetterie simple, VIP, partenaires.. guichet, eticket, version mobile etc...)
. Design interface web + mobile de billetteries
. Réalisation de campagnes Display pour Digitick (bandeaux, pavés, habillages, mega bannières etc...)
. Création habillages, pavés, mega bannières pour les sites des Inrocks / Concert & Co / Infoconcert / zePASS
. Design applications, onglets, habillages, jeux (Facebook / Twitter)
. Création Etickets, Mtickets, billets thermiques personnalisés
Print
. Rampes / demi rampes métro parisien
. Plaquette Digitick System FR+UK
. Plaquette Digitick Sport FR+UK
. Stand Digitick (format parapluie, kakemonos, banque d'accueil)
. Espaces pub magazine La Scène / Captain / Télérama
. Affiche magasin Internity
. Cartes de visite Digitick / zePASS / Infoconcert
___________
// SFR LIVE //
Réalisations WEB / PRINT
Créations / Mise en page / Déclinaisons des différentes opérations pour SFR Live en partenariat avec Digitick (Privilège clients SFR, exclu, surclassement, avant-première etc...)
Web
. Carrousel SFR Live et SFR (brandé) / Carrousel format mobile / Bandeau artiste
. Mini bannière / Skycraper / Pavé
. Format PAD / Vignette / Bannières arrow web & mobile
. Opérations marketing
. Newsletter
. Interstitiel TV / Actu TV / Widget / Grand angle
. Billet SFR Live
. Habillage site SFR / Habillage site Pure charts et Pure People
Print
. Affiche pour le magazine A NOUS PARIS
. Bandeau pour le journal Le Parisien
Références : Beyoncé, Rihanna, One Direction, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Keziah Jones, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, London Grammar, Superbus, Kavinsky, FFF (fédération française de football), Johnny Hallyday, Florent Pagny, Calogero, Festival Hellfest, Festival Garorock, Festival Electro Beach, Laurent Garnier, Ed Banger…