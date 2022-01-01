Menu

Julie FERNANDEZ

MARSEILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille

En résumé

COMPÉTENCES

// Conception, réalisation, gestion de projet // WEB - PRINT

Création identité visuelle
Maîtrise chaîne graphique
Maîtrise code typographique
Gestion contenu web 2.0
Réalisation campagne publicitaire
Maquette/interface design site web + version mobile
Intégration contenu (site, bannières...)
Community management
Création animation/générique
Maquette, mise en page (presse, édition)

LOGICIELS

Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Dreamweaver
Adobe Flash
Adobe After Effects
Adobe Premiere Pro
Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Langage HTML/CSS
Mac/PC

Mes compétences :
Webmaster
Web design
Graphisme
Print
Design
Typographie
Edition
Mise en page
Communication visuelle
PAO
Photoshop
After effects
Indesign
Ergonomie web
Illustrator

Entreprises

  • DIGITICK / INFOCONCERT / SFR LIVE - Groupe Vivendi - Graphiste / webdesigner

    2012 - maintenant // DIGITICK //

    . Créations des visuels du site internet, page web, bannières en passant par les logos
    et les pictogrammes
    . Création charte graphique avec ses déclinaisons
    . Gestion de la communication externe de l'entreprise
    . Réalisation des campagnes publicitaires print et web
    . Designer billetteries marques blanches, création et découpe des différents billets (pass multi jours, invitations etc...)
    . Intégration CSS, XHTML
    . Management (encadrement, plannification, validation)

    En détail :

    Web
    . Réponses aux appels d'offres (design billetterie simple, VIP, partenaires.. guichet, eticket, version mobile etc...)
    . Design interface web + mobile de billetteries
    . Réalisation de campagnes Display pour Digitick (bandeaux, pavés, habillages, mega bannières etc...)
    . Création habillages, pavés, mega bannières pour les sites des Inrocks / Concert & Co / Infoconcert / zePASS
    . Design applications, onglets, habillages, jeux (Facebook / Twitter)
    . Création Etickets, Mtickets, billets thermiques personnalisés

    Print
    . Rampes / demi rampes métro parisien
    . Plaquette Digitick System FR+UK
    . Plaquette Digitick Sport FR+UK
    . Stand Digitick (format parapluie, kakemonos, banque d'accueil)
    . Espaces pub magazine La Scène / Captain / Télérama
    . Affiche magasin Internity
    . Cartes de visite Digitick / zePASS / Infoconcert
    ___________

    // SFR LIVE //

    Réalisations WEB / PRINT
    Créations / Mise en page / Déclinaisons des différentes opérations pour SFR Live en partenariat avec Digitick (Privilège clients SFR, exclu, surclassement, avant-première etc...)

    Web
    . Carrousel SFR Live et SFR (brandé) / Carrousel format mobile / Bandeau artiste
    . Mini bannière / Skycraper / Pavé
    . Format PAD / Vignette / Bannières arrow web & mobile
    . Opérations marketing
    . Newsletter
    . Interstitiel TV / Actu TV / Widget / Grand angle
    . Billet SFR Live
    . Habillage site SFR / Habillage site Pure charts et Pure People

    Print
    . Affiche pour le magazine A NOUS PARIS
    . Bandeau pour le journal Le Parisien

    Références : Beyoncé, Rihanna, One Direction, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Keziah Jones, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, London Grammar, Superbus, Kavinsky, FFF (fédération française de football), Johnny Hallyday, Florent Pagny, Calogero, Festival Hellfest, Festival Garorock, Festival Electro Beach, Laurent Garnier, Ed Banger…

  • Freelance - Graphiste / Webdesigner / Illustratrice

    2011 - maintenant L'AGENCE LF (Entreprise de vente de mobilier design français, italien et espagnol)

    . Refonte graphique globale de l'agence
    - Refonte logotype
    - Création d'une nouvelle charte graphique
    - Réalisation des différents supports de communication web/print (flyers, cartes de visites, signatures mails, entête de lettres, cartes de correspondances...)
    - Création d'un nouveau gabarit de newsletter + réalisation de plusieurs newsletters (salon de Milan, nouveaux fabricants...)
    - Refonte graphique de l'espace revendeurs (ftp en ligne de l'agence)
    - Refonte graphique du site web de l'agence

  • L AGENCE LF - Graphiste/webmaster

    2006 - 2008 Concepteur multimedia, contrat de professionnalisation dans l’agence LF, Paris.

    . Création de newsletter hebdomadaire.
    . Flyers pour le salon Maison & Objet.
    . Dépliant présentation de la société LF.
    . Retouche colorimétrique et recadrage.
    . Gestion de leur site internet.

Formations

Réseau