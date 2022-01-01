Menu

Julie FREMONT

Wasquehal

Entreprises

  • Tape à L'oeil - Chef de produit

    Wasquehal 2015 - maintenant

  • Bazar Urbain - Co gérante

    2011 - 2015

  • Harris Wilson/ Des Petits Hauts - Responsable Achats/ Collection

    2003 - 2010 2008-2010 : Responsable Achats Harris Wilson /Des Petits Hauts
    Responsable des achats, de la production et de la collection des 2 marques.
    Management et gestion d'équipe de chef de produits et de stylistes.

    2006-2008: Responsable production et collection HW
    Production, achats, sourcing, plan de collection.
    Management

    2004-2006: Chef de produit HW
    Production, achats, sourcing.

    2003-2004: Assistante chef de produit HW
    Production.

    2001-2003: Chef de projet Euro RSCG, HAVAS.
    Markéting opérationnel.

Formations

