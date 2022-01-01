Julie FREMONT

Harris Wilson/ Des Petits Hauts
- Responsable Achats/ Collection
2003 - 20102008-2010 : Responsable Achats Harris Wilson /Des Petits Hauts
Responsable des achats, de la production et de la collection des 2 marques.
Management et gestion d'équipe de chef de produits et de stylistes.
2006-2008: Responsable production et collection HW
Production, achats, sourcing, plan de collection.
Management
2004-2006: Chef de produit HW
Production, achats, sourcing.
2003-2004: Assistante chef de produit HW
Production.
2001-2003: Chef de projet Euro RSCG, HAVAS.
Markéting opérationnel.