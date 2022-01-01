Julie GAERTNER

-
Thales
- Business Development 3D TV Broadcast
Courbevoie
2014 - 2015
Work/Study training program
Coordinate promotional events/ trade shows (Las Vegas/Amsterdam); set up back-office procedures; commercial support; competition and market trends analysis; ensure a good communication on social networks and on the company’s website
ZIEGLER
- Internship - Commercial Department
Bruxelles
2014 - 2014
Monitoring of the setting up of imp/exp operations; customs documents analysis; establishment of customs systems, analyzing customs documents
VDMD
- Internship - Commercial Department
2013 - 2013
Realization of a fashion accessories market study in Japan, Participation in the ready-to-wear trade show "who's next" in Paris, Research for the different fashion accessories trade shows in Japan, Elaboration of a trade show budget, Research of potential agents and distributors
SOCIETE ILSA
- Internship - Commercial Department
2012 - 2012
Market study of in vitro diagnostic instruments in Spain