Menu

Julie GAERTNER

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thales - Business Development 3D TV Broadcast

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2015 Work/Study training program
    Coordinate promotional events/ trade shows (Las Vegas/Amsterdam); set up back-office procedures; commercial support; competition and market trends analysis; ensure a good communication on social networks and on the company’s website

  • ZIEGLER - Internship - Commercial Department

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2014 Monitoring of the setting up of imp/exp operations; customs documents analysis; establishment of customs systems, analyzing customs documents

  • VDMD - Internship - Commercial Department

    2013 - 2013 Realization of a fashion accessories market study in Japan, Participation in the ready-to-wear trade show "who's next" in Paris, Research for the different fashion accessories trade shows in Japan, Elaboration of a trade show budget, Research of potential agents and distributors

  • SOCIETE ILSA - Internship - Commercial Department

    2012 - 2012 Market study of in vitro diagnostic instruments in Spain

Formations

  • HECI St Louis ST Etienne

    Saint Etienne 2014 - 2015 Bachelor - International Trade

    Graduated top of the class

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    St Etienne 2012 - 2014 HDN/ 2year post A level course (Business school)

    Graduated top of the class and 3rd of Lyon Academy

Réseau