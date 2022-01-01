Retail
Julie GARCIA
Julie GARCIA
maisons alfort
Entreprises
STANLEY SECURITY
- Ingénieur commerciale
maisons alfort
2015 - maintenant
OFFICE DEPOT
- Chargée d'affaires
Senlis
2014 - maintenant
Nestlé Purina
- Responsable de secteur
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - 2013
LES GRANDS MOULINS DE PARIS
- Commerciale
Ivry sur Seine
2010 - 2012
GUY HOQUET
- Apprentie négociatrice
Gentilly
2008 - 2010
DU PAREIL AU MEME CHAUSSURES
- Apprentie vendeuse
2006 - 2008
Formations
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE VENTE - CCI VERSAILLES
St Germain En Laye
2012 - 2013
Responsable Développement Commercial
ESUP ST GERMAIN EN LAYE
St Germain En Laye
2010 - 2012
BTS
ITEVEC (Saint Germain En Laye (8))
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
2008 - 2010
BAC PRO VENTE
ITEVEC (Saint Germain En Laye
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
2006 - 2008
BEP
Réseau
Abdellah LAAZIOUZ
Bazetoux ADRIEN
Caroline CANTIN
Ferreira EMILIE
Guillaume-Daniel CANTAIS
Empire Immo (Fréjus)
Isabelle BUTEL
Jordi SUAREZ
Martin LE DAULT
Xavier FARAVELLI