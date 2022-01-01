Julie GERMES

-
Akamai
- Manager, Account Development Executive team
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Manage Media Business development team for EMEA ( UK & Ireland, Netherlands, Benelux, Nordics, Central European region, South European region, Emerging countries Region, Russia, Middle east)
This Media division is dedicated to servicing today’s Digital Media Industry (Broadcast / TV, Film, Radio, Gaming, Music, Portals / Search, Advertising, Publishing, Mobile/Mobile Media.
-
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
- Manager
Paris
2014 - 2016
Senior Lead, South European Region Account Development Executives
Reporting to: Director and VP Marketing EMEA
Manager of 5 ADEs in SER region (Iberia, Italy, France and Switzerland)
* Corporate tools and processes knowledge on commissions/sales/marketing. ;
* Manage and drive business at VP/ C-level in 4 languages in all industries for full portfolio solutions. ;
* Plan and coordinate the implementation of business plans and the penetration of new markets. ;
* Implement marketing strategies for market growth plan to field action
Team Achievements: Large new accounts integrated from IBEX35, CAC 40...
-
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
- Senior Account Executive
Paris
2013 - 2014
Reporting to: Marketing Manager EMEA
Lead of a team of 3 people in SER region
* ADE for Local and Channel Business Development deal Generation ;
* Marketing field activities development and support. ;
* Coordination of actions in SER with marketing department, Telemarketing Agencies, Regional Sales Managers and Channel management for prospects and existing customers business extension.
Achievements: Marketer of the year award. Over target each year since starting on more than 120% realization.
High number of strategic new accounts contracted (references upon request)
-
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
- Senior Account Development Executive
Paris
2011 - 2013
Reporting to: Director Global Sales Enablement US
Generation of business opportunities in the Iberia region for strategic and large accounts.
* Develop business opportunities from scratch into large and strategic businesses for the Iberia Region
* Marketing activities to drive lead generation campaigns
* Training and mentor for EMEA new team members/ Pilot for sales force implementation.
* Create ADE training programs on best practices/ processes and contents.
Achievements: ADE talent Winner 2011. Over-target on results every year on a 130% basis.
-
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
- Account Development Executive
Paris
2009 - 2011
Reporting to: EMEA-APAC ADE Manager
Development of business opportunities from scratch into mid-market and large accounts for Regional sales teams
* Hunting activities in local languages. ;
* Pre-sales qualification of projects and meetings coordination for field teams
Achievements: Overachieved by more than 120% on a regular basis for sales new logos yearly quotas for new business
-
NATIONS GROUP
- Senior Consultant
2007 - 2009
Reporting to: Managing partner/ Manage one researcher
Headhunting and recruiting for directory/ VP/ C level and middle management positions in Europe.
* Field sales from deal identification to project delivery and project management.
Achievements: Over target quarterly. Converted a zero billing account into a main source of revenue.
Works with Mc Afee, Telvent, Abengoa, Arantech, software AG, Akamai...
-
NATIONS GROUP
- Recruitment Consultant EMEA
2006 - 2007
Quad-lingual Consultant recruiting for directory and middle management positions (headhunting, global search and selection) mainly in Europe.
- Account Management
- Managing recruitment processes
- Managed the full recruitment life cycle.
- Successfully fulfilled assignments
- Prepare job description & specification
- Candidate search
- Interviews and selection
- Presentation of shortlist to client
- Act as support in the clients’ decision process.
- Mainly oriented on IT industry, (roles including Project Manager, and Sales positions).
-
Coriolis Télécom
- Sales and Account Management Executive
Suresnes
2003 - 2006
Reporting to: Sales Manager
* Face-to-Face negotiation on new and existing medium and large accounts
* Portfolio management of existing 20 customer accounts and prospecting on for new customers
* Key Account management on 4 major accounts (Electrolux, Souriau, Devoteam, SNCF)
Achievements: Regular track records in numbers and quality of over 110% achievement
-
BIG COM Telecom
- Team leader- Sales
2002 - 2003
Reporting to: Managing Director.
Management of a team of 3 to 15 sales executives
* Team Management and organization. Paris and North zone
* Built relationship with partners and organize promotion, events and sales challenges.
* B to B Hunting on SMB market
Achievements: Generate 2800 mid-market new customers B to B base in 2 years
-
BIG COM Telecom
- Sales executive
2002 - 2002
Reporting to: Team leader
* B to B Hunting on SMB market. Negotiation and direct sales