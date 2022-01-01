Menu

Julie GERMES

Paris

Mes compétences :
Middle management
Sales and Business identification
implementation of business plans and the penetrati
Team Management
Field Marketing
Process Management
Marketing
Implementation strategy
Face negotiation
Business development

Entreprises

  • Akamai - Manager, Account Development Executive team

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Manage Media Business development team for EMEA ( UK & Ireland, Netherlands, Benelux, Nordics, Central European region, South European region, Emerging countries Region, Russia, Middle east)

    This Media division is dedicated to servicing today’s Digital Media Industry (Broadcast / TV, Film, Radio, Gaming, Music, Portals / Search, Advertising, Publishing, Mobile/Mobile Media.

  • AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES - Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Senior Lead, South European Region Account Development Executives
    Reporting to: Director and VP Marketing EMEA

    Manager of 5 ADEs in SER region (Iberia, Italy, France and Switzerland)
    * Corporate tools and processes knowledge on commissions/sales/marketing. ;
    * Manage and drive business at VP/ C-level in 4 languages in all industries for full portfolio solutions. ;
    * Plan and coordinate the implementation of business plans and the penetration of new markets. ;
    * Implement marketing strategies for market growth plan to field action

    Team Achievements: Large new accounts integrated from IBEX35, CAC 40...

  • AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES - Senior Account Executive

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Reporting to: Marketing Manager EMEA

    Lead of a team of 3 people in SER region
    * ADE for Local and Channel Business Development deal Generation ;
    * Marketing field activities development and support. ;
    * Coordination of actions in SER with marketing department, Telemarketing Agencies, Regional Sales Managers and Channel management for prospects and existing customers business extension.

    Achievements: Marketer of the year award. Over target each year since starting on more than 120% realization.
    High number of strategic new accounts contracted (references upon request)

  • AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES - Senior Account Development Executive

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Reporting to: Director Global Sales Enablement US

    Generation of business opportunities in the Iberia region for strategic and large accounts.
    * Develop business opportunities from scratch into large and strategic businesses for the Iberia Region
    * Marketing activities to drive lead generation campaigns
    * Training and mentor for EMEA new team members/ Pilot for sales force implementation.
    * Create ADE training programs on best practices/ processes and contents.

    Achievements: ADE talent Winner 2011. Over-target on results every year on a 130% basis.

  • AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES - Account Development Executive

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Reporting to: EMEA-APAC ADE Manager

    Development of business opportunities from scratch into mid-market and large accounts for Regional sales teams
    * Hunting activities in local languages. ;
    * Pre-sales qualification of projects and meetings coordination for field teams

    Achievements: Overachieved by more than 120% on a regular basis for sales new logos yearly quotas for new business

  • NATIONS GROUP - Senior Consultant

    2007 - 2009 Reporting to: Managing partner/ Manage one researcher

    Headhunting and recruiting for directory/ VP/ C level and middle management positions in Europe.
    * Field sales from deal identification to project delivery and project management.
    Achievements: Over target quarterly. Converted a zero billing account into a main source of revenue.
    Works with Mc Afee, Telvent, Abengoa, Arantech, software AG, Akamai...

  • NATIONS GROUP - Recruitment Consultant EMEA

    2006 - 2007 Quad-lingual Consultant recruiting for directory and middle management positions (headhunting, global search and selection) mainly in Europe.

    - Account Management
    - Managing recruitment processes
    - Managed the full recruitment life cycle.
    - Successfully fulfilled assignments
    - Prepare job description & specification
    - Candidate search
    - Interviews and selection
    - Presentation of shortlist to client
    - Act as support in the clients’ decision process.
    - Mainly oriented on IT industry, (roles including Project Manager, and Sales positions).

  • Coriolis Télécom - Sales and Account Management Executive

    Suresnes 2003 - 2006 Reporting to: Sales Manager
    * Face-to-Face negotiation on new and existing medium and large accounts
    * Portfolio management of existing 20 customer accounts and prospecting on for new customers
    * Key Account management on 4 major accounts (Electrolux, Souriau, Devoteam, SNCF)
    Achievements: Regular track records in numbers and quality of over 110% achievement

  • BIG COM Telecom - Team leader- Sales

    2002 - 2003 Reporting to: Managing Director.
    Management of a team of 3 to 15 sales executives
    * Team Management and organization. Paris and North zone
    * Built relationship with partners and organize promotion, events and sales challenges.
    * B to B Hunting on SMB market
    Achievements: Generate 2800 mid-market new customers B to B base in 2 years

  • BIG COM Telecom - Sales executive

    2002 - 2002 Reporting to: Team leader
    * B to B Hunting on SMB market. Negotiation and direct sales

