Julie GONZALEZ

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Marketing opérationnel
Newsletter
Publication assistée par ordinateur
Organisation d'évènements
Communication
Marketing
Entreprises
TOP MARQUES MONACO
- MARKETING MANAGER
2016 - maintenantSupercars and luxury products exhibition
Grimaldi forum Monaco -20/23 April 2017
www.topmarquesmonaco.com
• Responsible for setting the direction of the marketing and communications strategy.
• Content creation and design for official documents: sales presentations, press releases, newsletters, invitations, ads, flyers...
• Management of the website (CMS) and content creation.
• In charge of media partnerships with international luxury and lifestyle magazines.
• Managing campaigns on social media (Facebook - Instagram - Snapchat).
• Selling exhibit spaces and booths for luxury goods & fine jewellery.
BRASSERIE DE MONACO
- EVENT MANAGER
2016 - 2016International launch of the brand and commercialisation of "La Brasserie de Monaco" bottled beers
• Developing, implementing and managing luxury events for an international and demanding clientele
• Organising international trade fairs, conferences, product launches (references : 74th Grand Prix de Monaco, MICS Macao, MBS Moscow, launch parties…)
• Selection of venues and external suppliers according to the technical specifications
• Managing relationships with sponsors
• Liaising with clients at a high level
• Maintening a calendar of events for effective long term planning and management
• Preparing promotional material
CUSTOMLY
- MARKETING MANAGER
2014 - 2016Marketplace platform empowering digital artists to make their artwork available for sale on a variety of products
• Launch of the Customly brand and website - Responsible for French-speaking market
• Market research and analysis of competitors
• Responsible for French ads copy (Facebook ad creative & Google Adwords)
• Management of French site content (CMS)
• Email campaign creation and analysis (Hubspot)
• Design (site concept mock-ups, transactional emails, newsletters, e-books, catalogues, guides, flyers...)
• Project management:
Opening of a pop-up store in Monaco
Sourcing and onboarding a community of +100 artists for the launch of a marketplace
• Development of the B2B department
• Customer Service
MONACO LUXURY GROUP
- MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX2012 - 2014• Communications for Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes & McLaren brands -
• Design and printing of the weekly Monaco Occasion catalogue: vehicle photoshoot, image retouching, editing and publication
• Email marketing campaigns
• Distribution of automobile adverts in national press and website content updates (CMS)
Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Nice Côte d'Azur
- Assistante communication interne
MARSEILLE 12011 - 2011
FLEURS DU SUD
- EVENT PLANNER
2009 - 2012• Organisation of various private and professionnal events between Monaco and Cannes for a host of international clients
• Putting together client proposals: research and selection of vendors, venues, entertainment, caterers (weddings, conferences, seminars, corporate events)
• Coordination of all logistics
• Brokering and managing exclusivity deals with venues
• Website and social media updates
• Lead generation