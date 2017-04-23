Menu

Julie GONZALEZ

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Marketing opérationnel
Newsletter
Publication assistée par ordinateur
Organisation d'évènements
Communication
Marketing

Entreprises

  • TOP MARQUES MONACO - MARKETING MANAGER

    2016 - maintenant Supercars and luxury products exhibition
    Grimaldi forum Monaco -20/23 April 2017
    www.topmarquesmonaco.com
    • Responsible for setting the direction of the marketing and communications strategy.
    • Content creation and design for official documents: sales presentations, press releases, newsletters, invitations, ads, flyers...
    • Management of the website (CMS) and content creation.
    • In charge of media partnerships with international luxury and lifestyle magazines.
    • Managing campaigns on social media (Facebook - Instagram - Snapchat).
    • Selling exhibit spaces and booths for luxury goods & fine jewellery.

  • BRASSERIE DE MONACO - EVENT MANAGER

    2016 - 2016 International launch of the brand and commercialisation of "La Brasserie de Monaco" bottled beers
    • Developing, implementing and managing luxury events for an international and demanding clientele
    • Organising international trade fairs, conferences, product launches (references : 74th Grand Prix de Monaco, MICS Macao, MBS Moscow, launch parties…)
    • Selection of venues and external suppliers according to the technical specifications
    • Managing relationships with sponsors
    • Liaising with clients at a high level
    • Maintening a calendar of events for effective long term planning and management
    • Preparing promotional material

  • CUSTOMLY - MARKETING MANAGER

    2014 - 2016 Marketplace platform empowering digital artists to make their artwork available for sale on a variety of products
    • Launch of the Customly brand and website - Responsible for French-speaking market
    • Market research and analysis of competitors
    • Responsible for French ads copy (Facebook ad creative & Google Adwords)
    • Management of French site content (CMS)
    • Email campaign creation and analysis (Hubspot)
    • Design (site concept mock-ups, transactional emails, newsletters, e-books, catalogues, guides, flyers...)
    • Project management:
    Opening of a pop-up store in Monaco
    Sourcing and onboarding a community of +100 artists for the launch of a marketplace
    • Development of the B2B department
    • Customer Service

  • MONACO LUXURY GROUP - MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR

    MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX 2012 - 2014 • Communications for Ferrari, Bentley, Mercedes & McLaren brands -
    • Design and printing of the weekly Monaco Occasion catalogue: vehicle photoshoot, image retouching, editing and publication
    • Email marketing campaigns
    • Distribution of automobile adverts in national press and website content updates (CMS)

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Nice Côte d'Azur - Assistante communication interne

    MARSEILLE 1 2011 - 2011

  • FLEURS DU SUD - EVENT PLANNER

    2009 - 2012 • Organisation of various private and professionnal events between Monaco and Cannes for a host of international clients
    • Putting together client proposals: research and selection of vendors, venues, entertainment, caterers (weddings, conferences, seminars, corporate events)
    • Coordination of all logistics
    • Brokering and managing exclusivity deals with venues
    • Website and social media updates
    • Lead generation

  • CT Evenements

    Nice 2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau