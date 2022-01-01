Menu

Julie GRIVEL-DELILLAZ

Julie GRIVEL-DELILLAZ

9-year experience in B2B marketing, demand generation, channel marketing and public relations at Acronis, software vendor specialized in backup and disaster recovery solutions for physical, virtual and cloud environments.
I hold responsibility for driving lead nurturing campaigns that grow revenue and increase brand awareness and product adoption.

Specialties:
- Channel marketing
- Demand generation
- Lead nurturing and lead scoring
- Sales enablement
- Partner enablement
- Marketo, SFDC

Automation
Brand awareness
Channel marketing
Digital
Digital marketing
Direct Marketing
integrated marketing
Lead generation
Loyalty
Loyalty Programs
Management
Marketing
Marketing Automation
Marketing Plan
Marketing strategy
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Strategy
Strategy marketing

  • Acronis - Régional Marketing Manager, France Benelux Nordic

    2013 - maintenant - Develop quarterly marketing plan to effectively engage our customers, potential customers and partners. Marketing plans are integrated with sales and public relations, and aligned with company priorities in the market segments.
    - Enable sales teams to grow their pipeline by developing demand generation strategies for end-users. The activities include: third party campaigns, tradeshows, events/ conferences, webinars and public relations.
    - Work with country managers, PAMs/CAMs to define, develop and deliver marketing activities for VARs, DMR’s and Distributors. These activities include: catalogues, blog posts, emails, promotions, incentive, webinars, seminars, partner summit, partner tour, telemarketing, sales tools and training/ certification.
    - Work with sales teams to understand and support specific channel needs for growth and profitability.
    - Work with our remote lead development and inside sales representatives to ensure proper lead qualification and opportunity management as well as an optimized user experience.
    - Ensure marketing activities are completed on-time, on-budget and are tracked, reported and analyzed for future reference.
    - Manage outside consultants and/or agencies as needed.
    - Manage the field marketing budget ($500K/year).

  • Acronis - Global Marketing Campaign Manager

    2008 - 2013 - Create, manage and execute successful marketing campaigns utilizing the marketing automation platform (Marketo).
    - Organize content (research, videos, infographics, thought leadership, whitepapers, webinars, case studies, demos) and optimize lead nurturing campaigns based on persona and buying cycle, leading to closed sales.
    - Develop process documentation to ensure marketing and sales teams are aligned around lead management and revenue cycles.
    - Gather and analyze metrics on individual campaigns and overall program effectiveness.
    - Work closely with public relations and field marketing teams to support the execution of lead generation tactics such as: social media, third party hosting, content syndication, SEO/ SEM, events and tradeshows.
    - Liaise with partners, vendors, and outside agencies.

  EMEA Public Relations & Online Marketing Manager

    2006 - 2008 - Managed public relations agencies in United Kingdom, France, Spain and Benelux.
    - Hired and managed translators to deliver localised collaterals and sales sheets in 4 languages.
    - Managed the localization and release of websites and online shops.
    - Supported remote Online Marketing team to execute SEO/ SEM strategies.

  APAC Marketing Assistant

    2005 - 2005 - Identified key Information & Technology websites in South-East Asia to start online marketing communications.
    - Gathered Australian backup and recovery market figures.

  • Distriborg - Junior Product Manager

    Saint Genis Laval 2004 - 2005 - Implemented brand strategy and marketing plans: go-to-market, end-of-life and revitalization strategies.
    - Identified promotional needs to maintain brand competitiveness and grow market share.
    - Coordinated market studies and consumer testing.
    - Worked with research & development, quality and sales departments.

